La Madeleine New Fall Menu Features Sweet & Savory Treats

La Madeleine invited us to sample a few of their new fall menu items, which are now featured at all their locations through Feb. 2025. My Francophile friend Sara was thrilled to assist as my lunch date for a tasting at La Madeleine French Country Café on Cooper Street, adjacent to the Parks Mall in Arlington.

While we each have our personal favorites on La Madeleine’s extensive menu (Sara’s is the mushroom soup, mine’s chicken salad), General Manager Mark Kime helped us focus on the new menu items. We started lunch with a small serving of the hearty and flavorful Vegetable Provençal Soupe ($5.39) on the fall menu. The colorful brew was chock-full of a variety of fresh garden veggies, and fragrant with its blend of herbs and spices.

The Toasted Caprese Sandwich was basically my favorite salad (fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes and pesto, drizzled with a balsamic glaze)—served on a toasted baguette ($7.99). This delightful sandwich is a great addition to the menu, whatever the season.

Egg Crepe Champignon

La Madeleine’s new Egg Crêpe Champignon is another winner. It’s a Crêpe filled with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese, but the secret to its scrumptious taste is the savory mushroom sauce topping. La Madeleine has always shown a deft touch with mushrooms. The sauce was so good we immediately ordered an extra cup. The Egg Crepe Champignon starts at $10.49, and I could happily order it for any meal–breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The Beef Crêpe Stroganoff is a retro item that’s been brought back for the fall menu. The Crêpe is filled with sautéed beef, mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese. Topped with a sour cream sauce, it starts at $12.99. This crepe was a little heavy for my personal taste, but my meat-loving husband would probably relish it.

La Madeleine Seasonal Sweet Treats

After lunch La Madeleine GM Mark brought us a tray featuring four of their new seasonal sweet treats. Caramel Apple Crumble Cheesecake, Apple Turnover, Pumpkin Streusel Muffin, and a Sugar Cookie ranged in price from $2.99 to $4.79 each. They’re all good, but the cheesecake– topped with a delicious caramel and apple crumble mixture– was easily the best of the bunch. The spicy muffin went home with me for breakfast the next day, where it was also a big hit.

In addition to adding new seasonal menu items, La Madeleine is offering a 30% discount available for dine-in, app and online orders at all locations through Dec. 14. To find you nearest La Madeleine, visit lamadeleine.com.