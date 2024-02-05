Super Bowl Game Day Recipes For a Touchdown-worthy Fiesta

Facebook

For some, it doesn’t matter what teams are playing in the big game, and who cares about the half-time performance. Instead, it’s all about the party and the food and drinks. If you’re looking to turn your Super Bowl party into a touchdown-worthy fiesta with a Tex-Mex extravaganza that’ll have your taste buds doing the endzone dance, add La Tortilla and 505 Southwestern salsas to your shopping list.

Kick things off with nachos so loaded that they might need their own playbook – cheesy, spicy, and guac-tactic. Keep the offense strong with the flame-roasted Green Chile corn dip that’s a real MVP, bringing the heat with each bite. Take your game plan up a notch with Philly Cheessteak Quesadillas that’ll tackle those hunger pangs like a defensive line going after Patrick Mahomes. And don’t forget the salsa lineup – from mild Hatch Valley Green Chile to watch out for the ‘kick’ in the pineapple mango salsa, it’s a flavor party in every jar. With Tex-Mex in play, your Super Bowl party is a guaranteed win – no instant replay needed!

Game Day Nachos (serve 6-8)

Ingredients

1 bag 505 Southwestern®️️ Hint of Hatch Tortilla Chips

1 whole roasted rotisserie chicken, picked clean and shredded

1/4 cup shredded jack cheese

1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 red onion, diced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped fine

8 oz of 505 Southwestern®️️ Flame Roasted Green Chile

15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz can corn, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup thinly sliced radish

1 avocado, sliced (optional)

Juice of half a lime (optional)

Yucatan Guacamole

16 oz jar of 505 Southwestern®️️ Green Chile Salsa (Mild, Medium, or Hot) or other 505SW™️️ Salsa of your choice

Instructions

You can’t go wrong with these crowd-pleasing nachos—they’re perfect for the big game! Want more heat? Add some extra 505SW™ Green Chile!

Pre heat the oven to broil. On a baking tray, dump out the entire bag of 505SW™ Tortilla Chips and spread evenly. Cover evenly with shredded chicken. Top with both kinds of cheese. Broil until melted and cheese begins to brown.

Mix all remaining ingredients except the salsa in a large mixing bowl. Season with salt and spread evenly over the melted cheese. Spoon dollops of 505SW™ Salsa and Yucatan Guacamole on top. Enjoy!

Hatch Green Chile Cheese Ball with Homemade Tortilla Chips

16 oz cream cheese, softened

8 oz grated/shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onion, divided

1/2 cup Hatch Valley Flame Roasted Green Chile

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Salt

3 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 slice mozzarella or white cheddar cheese

6-8 La Tortilla Factory Flour Tortillas

Spray avocado or olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium bowl, combine softened cream cheese, cheddar, Hatch Valley Flame Roasted Green Chile, garlic powder, salt, and around 2-3 TBSP chopped green onion and mix well.

Scoop out the cream cheese mixture and place it on a sheet of parchment paper or a cutting board and flatten the top of the ball, pinching and shaping it into a football. NOTE: If the cheese mixture is too soft to shape, transfer to the fridge for 15-30 minutes.

While your cheese ball chills, chop the bacon into pieces and cook until crispy. Transfer to a bowl and combine with panko and the remaining green onion.

Remove cheeseball from fridge and once shaped into a football, press panko mixture firmly into the cheeseball to coat. Finally cut a slice of mozzarella into one long slice for the center of the football and smaller slices for the laces.

For the Tortilla Chips:

Cut small taco-sized tortillas into 4 triangles. Spray both sides and add to your air fryer in single layers.

Cook at 350 for 4 minutes and flip cooking an additional 3 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with salt. Repeat until all tortillas are crisp. Finally serve with the cheeseball for a perfect pairing.

Ingredients (receipe from 505 Southwestern)

4 tbsp butter

¼ cup milk

8 oz cream cheese

¾ cup 505 Southwestern Hatch Valley Green Chile

2 15 oz cans sweet corn kernels, drained

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp sea salt

2 tsp dried parsley

Instructions

In a saucepan, melt butter, milk and cream cheese over medium heat.

Stir in Flame Roasted 505SW Green Chile, corn, salt, pepper and parsley.

Stir until smooth and pour mixture into an 8 x 10 baking dish.

Bake at 300 degrees for about 30 minutes.

And for the pre-game, or the after party check out the southwestern bloody mary mix recipe.

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadillas

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack La Tortilla Factory Low Carb Tortillas

1 red bell pepper

1 onion

1 10 oz pack thinly-sliced ribeye steak

1-2 cups shredded provolone cheese (or low-fat mozzarella cheese for a healthier twist!)

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup hot sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

Salt + pepper to taste

Avocado oil

DIRECTIONS:

Start by prepping your veggies. Dice onion and bell pepper into bite sized pieces. In a pan add 1-2 TB avocado oil.

Over medium heat, add in onions and peppers with all-purpose seasoning and garlic powder. Cook about 6-8 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Add an additional 1-2 TB oil to the same pan and add in the sliced ribeye. Season with salt and pepper and begin to break the meat into smaller pieces. (You can use two forks to separate the thin layers.) Cook for about 5-7 minutes until the meat is browned.

Remove meat and set aside. Wipe any remaining ingredients from the pan and heat another TB of oil over medium heat. While oil heats up, assemble the quesadilla.

Add a sprinkle of cheese to the bottom tortilla, then meat, onions and peppers, and more cheese. Place in the pan and then top with another tortilla. Press down with a spatula and cook about 2-3 min per side until golden brown.

Remove and repeat as many times as you like to make your quesadillas. Serve with a side of spicy sour cream. To make: combine 1 cup sour cream and ¼ cup hot sauce, depending on how flavorful you like it, and mix well. Garnish with cilantro if desired and serve.

Adult Beverages For Those End Zone Celebrations

Southwestern Bloody Mary Mix

Ingredients

2 lbs fresh tomatoes

½ cup of 505 Southwestern® Flame Roasted Green Chile

1 tsp. Worcestershire

1 cup tomato juice

1/2 lime, fresh squeezed

1/2 lemon, fresh squeezed

1 tsp of black pepper

1 tsp of sea salt

1 tables coriander seed

1 tsp cumin seeds

Instructions

Add all the mix ingredients to a vita mix blender and blend until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and set aside.

Add 2 oz silver tequila to 8 ounces of the southwestern mix and shake with ice. Strain, pour and garnish with a lime wedge.

But, if you want something that doesn’t require any mixing or shaking, make sure to have the fridge stocked with MARGS. These sparkling margaritas are ready-to-drink, bold and refreshing canned margarita, which is the perfect canned drink to make fans of your guests for the big game day!

The last thing you want to do during the Super Bowl is play bartender, and hosting a crowd can get overwhelming. Luckily, MARGS serves as the perfect match for game day hearty foods, with several options to choose from, and a refreshing blend of all things sweet, spicy, and tangy!

These sparkling margaritas taste great and are made from all natural ingredients, real tequila, low sugar and 5% ABV all in a 12 FL oz can – no mixing or shaking required. MARGS is crafted using only the highest quality Blanco tequila, which is grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

MARGS is available in five full-bodied, gluten free flavors including: Classic, Mango, Mezcal, Spicy and Coconut and are sold in packs of 4 for $12.99 at SipMARGS.com, TotalW ine.com and Drizly.com and locally at liquor stores across the US in: NY, CT, MI, MA and OH.