Studio Movie Grill offers free popcorn

Studio Movie Grill (SMG) is celebrating National Popcorn Day by giving free popcorn to patrons through February. SMG is also kicking off the promotion by offering two free movie tickets through the end of January. Nothing beats watching a movie from one of their comfortable recliner seats, on the big screen, and being served by one of SMG’s attentive servers at your seat.

When guests join SMG Access® and order on the SMG app, a free small popcorn will be available for dine-in or takeout daily through February 28. Two free movie tickets will be available through January 31, with no purchase necessary for either reward.

“Our loyal customers have come to love the affordable luxury and best-in-class service the SMG in-theater dining experience offers,” said Tonya Mangels, Head of Revenue and Marketing for Studio Movie Grill. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the ongoing support helping your local theater survive the pandemic and save jobs by rewarding loyal guests with Free Popcorn and Free SMG movie tickets, while also welcoming new guests with this rich offer to join the loyalty program and give SMG the chance to win over their hearts and minds.”

Theater Loyalty Program

SMG Access® is the only theater loyalty program that rewards guests while also donating movies and meals to deserving neighbors in their community. Each movie ticket purchase or order from the SMG menu earns points in SMG’s loyalty program. New members get 50 points just for joining.

For more information and ordering instructions, visit studiomoviegrill.com/story/smg-app. To get the free popcorn offer, go to Food & Drink > Location > Booking, Delivery In-Seat or Takeout > Access Perk tab, then select FREE SMG Access Popcorn. For FREE Tickets, they can choose their SMG location, select any movie and show time, and press the ‘+’ next to ‘Free SMG Access Ticket’ on the ticketing screen and complete the checkout process.

Health and safety are unequivocally our top priority. All touch points meet or exceed guidance from the CDC and #cinemesafe protocols. Team members wear protective masks as well as gloves when preparing or handling food. Also, social distancing is built into the ticket reservations and private auditorium rentals are available. SMG also offers takeout and delivery with the SMG App or Grubhub.

Studio Movie Grill (SMG)

Conceived in 1993, SMG modernized the traditional movie-going experience by combining first-run movies with full-service, in-theater dining. SMG has swiftly grown to 353 screens in 10 states. Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of “Fastest Growing Private Companies” three years in a row, SMG placed 11th in Box Office Magazine’s Giants of the Industry. In 2019, 50 films put SMG in the top 10 at the Box Office with key titles grossing as high as #5 in box office receipts.

Honoring its commitment to “Opening Hearts and Minds, One Story at a Time™, SMG’s legacy programs include Special Needs Screenings and Chefs for Children program. An annual Opening Hearts & Minds Award strives to acknowledge local heroes. In June 2018, SMG created a unique loyalty program, SMG Access. Loyal guests earn rewards that allow them to join SMG in offering movies and meals to underserved community members. To date, this program has earned over 44,000 movies and meals. For information, visit studiomoviegrill.com

