Salter Headlines Cedar Hill Football All-District Selections

Salter Heads Off To Knoxville

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) A day after completing an illustrious high school football career, Kaidon Salter enrolled at the University of Tennessee.

Salter, a senior quarterback who graduated from Cedar Hill High School at semester, was named District 6A-11 Most Valuable Player.

Salter finished with 3,805 total yards and 48 touchdowns for the Longhorns (12-2), who enjoyed their best season since 2014. Cedar Hill reached the State Championship Game for just the fifth time in program history.

Fourteen Longhorns earned First Team All-District Honors, and 12 were named to the Second Team All-District Squad. Three Longhorns received Honorable Mention All-District Honors.

DISTRICT MVP

Kaidon Salter – Quarterback

FIRST TEAM

Kevin Young -Running Back

Brian Rainey, Jayden Moore -Wide Receiver

Carlos Peoples, Miquel Massey – Offensive Line

Sincere Massey – Defensive Line

Charles Esters – Defensive End

Jaheim Lowe, Stefan Ingram, Demari Ward – Linebacker

Brett Lynch – Safety

Tyran Byrd- Cornerback

Jadon Cardell – Punter

Jaden Young – Deep Snapper

SECOND TEAM

Anthony Thomas IV- Wide Receiver

Kris Allen – Running Back

Javien Clemmer-Wide Receiver

Julian Austin-Wide Receiver

Rigoberto Martinez-Offensive Line

Kendall Stevens-Safety

Amarian Williams-Cornerback

Harvey Dyson-Defensive End

Jalon Peoples-Cornerback

Jalynn Wilson-Defensive Tackle

Tarren Black-Defensive Tackle

William Rhodes-Kicker

HONORABLE MENTION

Jayden Coker

Joey Johnson

Josiah Jefferson

