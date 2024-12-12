State Fair of Texas License Plates Support Big Tex Scholarship Program

Facebook

A special holiday gift for Big Tex fans is coming our way in 2025 from The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). The TxDMV Board of Directors voted to approve a State Fair of Texas specialty license plate, marking an exciting milestone for Fair enthusiasts and supporters of higher education. Starting in 2025, Texans will be able to purchase the vibrant, custom-designed plates, with proceeds directly benefiting Texas youth through the Big Tex Scholarship Program.

The Big Tex Scholarship Program provides millions of dollars in scholarships each year to graduating high school seniors from across the state of Texas. Beneficiaries include students who have participated in competitive youth livestock events at the State Fair, graduating seniors from six Dallas Independent School District high schools near Fair Park, and longtime seasonal employees of the State Fair of Texas or their dependents. The Big Tex Scholarship Program has awarded more than $18.8 million to more than 3,500 Texas students since 1992.

License Plate Proceeds Support Big Tex Scholarship Program

“The State Fair of Texas is a cherished tradition, and this new specialty license plate provides an incredible opportunity for Texans to showcase their pride while supporting Texas students,” said Karissa Condoianis, SVP of Public Relations. “Proceeds from each plate sold will contribute to the Big Tex Scholarship Program, empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

The specialty plate, which features Texas icon Big Tex® and his signature, “Howdy, Folks!” will be available for purchase starting in early 2025. For more information on the Big Tex Scholarship Program or to be the first to know how to purchase your State Fair of Texas specialty license plate, sign up to be a Big Tex Insider today at BigTex.com/Insider.

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2025 exposition runs from September 26 through October 19 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.