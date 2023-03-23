“Spreading It Around” Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

“Spreading It Around,” a delightful comedy written by Louis D’Arrigo, opens March 23 at Duncanville Community Theatre. The play will be directed by Brianna Roberts, and performances are at 8 p.m. Mar. 23-25, 3 p.m. Mar. 26 (sold out), and 8 p.m. Mar. 30 and 31 and Apr. 1.

Cast members include Lorraine Mantei as Angie Drayton; David Kelton as Martin Wheeler; Spencer Liles as Larry Drayton; Erin Lee Golden as Traci Drayton; and James McKey as Dr. Krapinsky.

Plot Synopsis: Angie Drayton is a wealthy widow living in an up-scale retirement community in Florida. When she grows weary of handing out money to her unappreciative children, she starts a fund to give to those truly in need. Hilarity ensues as her greedy son devises an ill-fated plan to have her committed.

Spreading It Around Crew

Production staff for “Spreading It Around” features Wendy Acosta as Production Manager and Sound Operator; Marie Jones as Lighting Operator; Joe Skrivanek as Master Carpenter; and Velyncia Caldwell as Lighting Design.

Wendy Acosta, Erin Lee Golden, Marie Jones, David Kelton, Spencer Likles, Lorraine Mantei, James McKey, Brianna Roberts, and Joe Skrivanek were all involved in the set work.

Tickets to the evening performances of “Spreading It Around” are $15, and can be reserved by calling the box office at 972-780-5707 or emailing boxofficde@dctheatre.org. All performances are held at Duncanville Community Theatre,106 S. Main Street in Duncanville.

Amy Jackson is Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre. Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator; and Heather Winkelman is Operations Assistant.

Auditions March 26

Anyone interested in playing a role in a future production is invited to attend auditions. The next show will be “’Till Beth Do Us Part,” with two adult males and four adult female roles available, as follows:

Suzannah Hayden: Focused, energetic & well-dressed businesswoman; early 50s; Gibby Hayden: Good-natured & easy going businessman; early 50s; Margo James: Vivacious, chic businesswoman; late 40s; Beth Bailey: Energetic, charming, “Southern-to-the-bone”; mid-40s-50s; Hank Russell: Friend of Suzannah & Gibby; Late 40s; and Celia Carmichael: Well-dressed, powerful businesswoman, 60s.

‘Till Beth Does It Part” was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, and will be directed by Joe Skrivanek for Duncanville Community Theatre. Auditions: March 26 (Sunday) & 27 (Monday) @ 7 p.m.; Performances: May 11-14 & 18-20. Auditions are held at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville. For more information please call 972-780-5707.

Every show requires technicians, help backstage, and crew work building the set, painting, etc. To volunteer, simply call or email the theatre, or attend auditions and let the director know of your interest.