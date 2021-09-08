Silver Serenaders celebrate 40th anniversary

Facebook

The Silver Serenaders of Texas invite the community to join them for their 40th Anniversary Reception honoring Founders James F. and Betty Palmer Sept. 13. The reception starts at 3:15 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church Student Bldg., just behind the church building in Cedar Hill.

Choir members are dedicated volunteers who love to sing and perform together. They were originally organized in 1981 as the Sunset Serenaders Senior Adult Choir at Cliff Temple Baptist Church. In 1996, the group’s name was changed to Silver Serenaders, and the organization was incorporated and installed a Board of Directors.

Silver Serenaders Honor God & Country

“The Silver Serenaders of Texas is a choir dedicated to honor God, our country and one another. Join us as we march into the future with a firm resolve to uphold the traditions of fellowship, music, witness, and joy,” (wrote Founders Jim and Betty Palmer on their 30th anniversary).

Over the past 40 years, the group has performed all over the world. Their concerts have been held in Hawaii, Israel, and Carnegie Hall in NYC. They also performed at the National City Christian Church in Washington, D.C., and Air Force Academy Chapel in Colorado. The choir celebrated their 10th and 20th anniversaries with concerts at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Spring, CO. Their 30th anniversary celebration concert was held at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

A restructuring of the nonprofit was approved by the board of directors in 2010. Mary Crawford, a Duncanville resident and longtime choir member, was named President/CEO of the organization. She had been an executive with the Foundation of Baylor Healthcare System for 18 years.

New Choir Members Welcome

The choir currently includes 133 singers and 14 instrumentalists, and welcomes those who enjoy singing or playing music to join them. Their mission statement says “(we) are an inter-denominational nonprofit, community choir. Our goal is to witness the good news of Jesus Christ through the musical arts and to promote community service, patriotism, and Christianity.”

The Silver Serenaders perform a variety of music for all occasions, ranging from classical music to Christian anthems, patriotic tunes, or country favorites. The Chorale, directed by Aaron Ledford, is a smaller ensemble who perform for community events or in venues like assisted living centers. Aaron Ledford is director of the Chorale.

Chett Haynes serves as the Artistic Director and Choir Director of Silver Serenaders of Texas. The group rehearses every Monday afternoon from 4-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 265 W. Pleasant Run Road in Cedar Hill. For more information about the Choir, or their upcoming appearances and events, please visit silverserenaders.org or call 214-668-9843.