Seven Cedar Hill ISD Scholars Share “Just The Facts” About 2023 CHISD Bond

“Dragnet” was a popular television show during the 1950s, and then Dan Akroyd and Tom Hanks reprised it on the big screen in 1987. Seven Cedar Hill ISD scholars are currently playing the role of Joe (and Jane) Friday, the main character and detective who asks “Just The Facts, Ma’am.”

With a $208 million dollar bond proposition on the May 6th ballot for Cedar Hill ISD; the district identified seven current scholars to help share the facts about district facilities and their experiences of learning in these spaces.

These scholars – Cleveland Jackson (fourth grade) and Billy Mason (third grade) of Collegiate Prep Elementary, fifth graders Zaria Easley and Giovanni Manzella of Waterford Oaks Elementary, London Beecham (fourth grade) and Geremiah Pervis of Plummer Elementary (fifth grade) and Saniyah McGrew (eighth grade) of Bessie Coleman Middle School – are sharing “Just The Facts” about the 2023 Cedar Hill ISD Bond.

As part of the informative video project, scholars learned that the average age of buildings in CHISD is 30 years, and that Cedar Hill High School has the same plumbing that was installed when the campus was built in 1977. Cedar Hill citizens can catch the videos each Friday on CHISD’s social media accounts, a new video will debut weekly through Election Day.

Early Voting for the Bond starts on Monday, April 24 and goes through Monday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6. For more information about the Cedar Hill ISD May 6 bond election proposition, visit chisd.net/bond2023.