TxDOT seeks public input on building the transportation system of 2050

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for the future, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of tomorrow. TxDOT is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting with in-person open houses this spring for Connecting Texas 2050, the latest update to TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan.

With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants to hear from the traveling public as the agency looks toward 2050.

No matter where you work, live or how you get around, this plan impacts everyone in Texas. That’s why TxDOT wants to hear from all Texans to help establish the vision, objectives, performance measures and strategic recommendations for the state’s transportation system through 2050 for all modes.

During the statewide virtual public meeting and regional in-person open houses, TxDOT will explain the process of the statewide long-range transportation plan. Participants will also have the opportunity to share their vision and provide input on transportation goals and needs to help TxDOT plan for 2050.

The statewide virtual public meeting will be available online through May 31, 2023. TxDOT will also host in-person open houses in various locations. For a full schedule, visit TxDOT online. The same information will be available at the virtual public meeting and in-person open houses.

Comments can be submitted online, by e-mail to ConnectingTexas2050@txdot.gov, or by mail to: TxDOT TPP Connecting Texas 2050, Statewide Planning Branch Manager, P.O. Box 149217, Austin, Texas, 78714-9217. Comments can also be submitted via comment forms provided at the in-person open houses. Comments must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to be included in the public involvement summary.

The virtual public meeting and in-person open houses will be conducted in English, with Spanish materials available online and in-person. If you need special accommodations, please call 512-271-2025 at least three working days prior to the in-person open house you wish to attend.