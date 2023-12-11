White Rhino Coffee Offers Festive Holiday Treats

Jo Ann Holt
White Rhino seasonal treats
Photo by Chris Waits

White Rhino Coffee is a fun place to visit, especially during the holiday season, with the delicious aromas of coffee and baked goodies filling the air. The first White Rhino opened in Cedar Hill on Beltline Road in 2007. The concept proved so popular, owner Chris Parvin (former CH councilman) recently opened the company’s 11th location in Garland.

Photographer Chris Waits and I visited the Cedar Hill location last Friday, after being invited to check out their new seasonal menu. The holiday menu is available at all eleven White Rhino Coffee locations including those in Midlothian and Waxahachie. Seasonal drinks include the Peppermint Mocha, Holiday Cookie Latte, Chumpkin, and Caramel Apple Cider. They’re all good, but the flavorful Peppermint Mocha was my favorite.

Holiday Treats

White Rhino servers
Blake Davis & Krissa Wright, photo by Chris Waits

We also tried an assortment of special holiday snacks, including a Sticky Toffee Mini-Bundt Cake, Banana-Pecan loaf, and an Oreo Thin Mint cookie. If you’re looking for treats to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve, stock up on White Rhino’s German Chocolate Whoopie Pies. These delicious concoctions melt in your mouth, and are sure to bring a chuckle—or even a “Ho Ho Ho” from Old Saint Nick. (You’ll want to buy extra for yourself). A large Chocolate Chip cookie, colorfully decorated with seasonal sprinkles, is also available during the holiday season.

Besides offering high-quality coffee, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere to the local community, White Rhino is committed to giving back to those in need. The company donates over $1 million annually, with their efforts focused on children, the homeless, and the hungry. For the Christmas season, White Rhino in Cedar Hill is asking for donations of gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, or blankets to help the homeless in the community.

White Rhino
Elizabeth Denton with Christmas tree, photo by Chris Waits

White Rhino Roastery

A popular spot for drip coffee, espresso shots, cold brew, lattes, Americanos, and cappuccinos, White Rhino also offers seasonal drinks, iced teas, and specialty items like matcha lattes and chai. The food menu includes delicious snacks ranging from croissants, cookies and muffins, to heartier fare like breakfast tacos, avocado toast, and a maple-glazed chicken biscuit.

In addition to its popular coffee shops, White Rhino has its own roastery. It sources specialty coffee beans straight from farmers, and then roasts the coffee to its exacting specifications. This lets White Rhino control the quality of beans going into every cup and creates a better product for consumers. It also drives the company’s wholesale program, allowing White Rhino to offer custom coffees to corporate clients and other businesses.

Founder Chris Parvin

“When we launched the first White Rhino 16 years ago, we never imagined we’d be welcoming our eleventh location, but here we are and we couldn’t be more pleased to share our concept with Garland,” said company founder Chris Parvin. “Our goal is always to be good neighbors in each community we operate in, and we’re looking forward to providing a hospitable spot for people to eat, drink and gather.”

White Rhino Coffee is located at 230 W. Beltline Road in Cedar Hill. For more information, please phone 972-293-7361 or visit whiterhinocoffee.com.

Avatar photo
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

