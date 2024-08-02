Sears Named to Texas Educational Support Staff Association Board

Facebook

Cedar Hill ISD Maintenance Executive Secretary & Scheduling Specialist Donna Sears has a sign in her office that sets the tone for anyone who may visit.

It’s a play on the “Control, Alt, Delete” on the computer keyboard – Control (yourself), Alter (Thinking), Delete (Negativity).

“That’s my mantra – personally and professionally,” said Sears, who has worked in Cedar Hill ISD for 15 years.

At its June conference in San Antonio, Sears was selected to serve on the Texas Education Support Staff Association (TESSA) State Board, which has 13 members. As the representative for Seat 2, Sears will be responsible for area workshops and keeping up with developments in the Texas Legislature, as they relate to education.

Sears has been involved with TESSA for more than a decade, attending her first conference with the organization in Dallas.

“I started promoting paraprofessional professional development through my work with TESSA,” Sears said. “I earned 60 credit hours through their professional development program. I

volunteer every year with various committees such as membership and awards.”

Sears said being part of TESSA strengthens her work in Cedar Hill ISD’s Maintenance Department.

“There’s never a dull moment – we’re always putting out proverbial fires,” Sears said. “The technicians are out there using their skills to keep scholars and teachers safe. Working with Maintenance is my contribution to scholar progress in Cedar Hill ISD. I take pride in being the best version of myself for Cedar Hill ISD.”

Cedar Hill ISD Executive Director of Maintenance & Operations Josh Skains said Sears plays a major role in the success of the Maintenance Department.

“She enjoys leadership development through TESSA,” Skains said. “At Cedar Hill ISD, she is more than an executive secretary. She does accounts payable and accounts receivable. She’s the coordinator of all the money. She helps all of the technicians and (department) directors manage the budget.”

Born in Dallas and raised in Kansas City, Sears drove a school bus for several years in Kansas. Two of her children graduated from CHISD. On the first day of June, she became engaged to C. Wayne Bennett.