Roller Derby Brings The Action To Cedar Hill Roller Rink

Roller Derby Brings The Action To Cedar Hill On Saturday Nights

Wanna rock and roll into the new year? There’s no place to do like the Cedar Hill Roller Rink and a night of Roller Derby.

The sport billed as “the greatest sport on wheels” is back at the rink, with its ladies bumping and bouncing each other – and sometimes flat out knocking each other down – to score points.

Still, as tough as the sport is, the COVID-19 pandemic got the best of it for a while. Now, the fast-paced action is back.

Rink owner and league coordinator David Candanoza, known to locals as “Super Dave” said practice resumed a few months ago. This was after a hiatus of well over a year.

“We were the only league in the DFW area to start back up. We had girls from other leagues that came out to skate with us because they just wanted to skate, so it has been a success,” he said. “Because our girls were going crazy, we just wanted to feel like things were getting back to normal, and it worked.

“We were down for probably a year and a half or so. It was terrible!” he exclaimed.

The league is small with only three teams currently, but the action is big, Super Dave said.

“Since we have opened back up, we have only had mashup bouts. That’s where we throw everyone’s name in a hat and draw names basically. It’s really cool to see them skating with girls from other teams.”

Practices On Wednesdays

Practices are on Wednesdays at 7. Bouts are once a month on Saturdays. Currently, the league is on holiday break, but will resume after the new year. Call 214-674-5485 for exact times.

“We have had a great response. So many people have been asking me when we were going to start back up, so when we did, the turnout was great,” he said.

And though the league is small at the moment, Super Dave is always on the lookout for new players.

“We are always recruiting. I host a lot of private birthdays, and if I see a lady who I think would do good in Derby, I’m always trying to get them to join,” he said. “If people are interested in signing up, all they have to do is call me (same number as above).

No Experience Required To Compete

“It’s exciting to have Derby back. It’s like a huge family to me. It has been a long time coming, these ladies love it, and to see the fans that come out and make signs and cheer for their favorite skater is really cool to see.”

Super Dave added that one doesn’t have to be an expert, or even have any experience at all, to participate.

“Some of these ladies say it’s a great way to relieve stress, some just love the exercise,” he said. “I love to see people rolling on my skate floor, it doesn’t matter if you are super fast or just a beginner, everyone is welcome here. So I hope to see some new ladies come on out and give Roller Derby a try.”