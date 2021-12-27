Robert Earl Keen Dec. 30 Concert Canceled Due to Covid

Facebook

Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that the Robert Earl Keen Dec. 30 concert at Bass Performance Hall is cancelled due to breakthrough Covid cases in the band. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. You will receive a refund for the face value of your tickets, including processing fees, to your original method of payment. Your refund should post to your account within 30 business days.

Robert Earl Keen Concert Refunds

Please email the Box Office at [email protected] if your card information has changed or if you have concerns regarding your refund. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation causes ticket holders

Thank you in advance for your understanding that safety must be everyone’s primary concern. To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including masks and new entry requirements, please visit basshall.com/reopeningplans.

Performing Arts Fort Worth

Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall’s reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve. The mission of the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall is to serve as a permanent home to major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth.

Built entirely with private funds, Bass Performance Hall is permanent home to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the Cliburn. Each resident company operates independently from Performing Arts Fort Worth and manages its own programming schedule at Bass Hall. Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates Bass Hall, also presents national touring Broadway product under the Broadway at the Bass banner, as well as programming that includes the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.

The 2,042-seat multipurpose Hall is characteristic of the classic European opera house form. An 80-foot diameter Great Dome tops the Founders Concert Theater while two 48-foot-tall angels grace the Grand Facade. Since the Hall opened in May 1998, the angels have become preeminent cultural icons of the Dallas-Fort Worth community.