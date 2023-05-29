Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Show Opens June 6

Facebook

“Riverdance,” the 25th Anniversary Show, is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America June 6-8. The limited engagement by the national touring company will be held at the Music Hall at Fair Park, and single tickets are on sale now at BroadwayDallas.org.

The critically acclaimed tour of “Riverdance” is part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, which is celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

Riverdance Journey to International Acclaim

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995.

When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where eight sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show has been designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring Set by Alan Farquharson, Lighting by Andrew Voller and Video by Cosmo AV along with Costumes by Joan Bergin and Sound by Michael O’Gorman.

Since Riverdance began performances in Dublin in 1995, the show has played more than 15,000 performances and been seen live by over 28.5 million people worldwide. It has played throughout 48 countries across six continents, and played to a global television audience of more than 3.5 billion people.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the nonprofit has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.