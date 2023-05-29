June 3rd will be Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall’s Last Day

Facebook

On May 2, the city of Rowlett announced David A. Hall as their new City Manager effective June 5, 2023.

On May 8, 2023 Mr. Hall tendered his resignation to the Glenn Heights City Council and it was accepted with his last day with Glenn Heights set for June 3, 2023.

The Council appointed Chief Keith Moore to be the Interim City Manager and approved David Hall to be the City Manager Emeritus.

Glenn Heights Council also approved Resolution R-09-23, approving a Consulting Services Agreement with David A. Hall while the city searches for a new City Manager which the Mayor said could take 6 months

In a May 8th Glenn Heights City Council special meeting, City Manager David Hall addressed the council regarding his resignation, which he had submitted that day. He told council the City of Glenn Heights had been very good to him and he owes a sincere debt of gratitude to the city and it’s staff.

Mayor Sonja Brown said “I would like to go on the record publicly to say thank you for all the work that you have done. We are in a much better place with your leadership and I think I speak for everyone on the council, old and new, that we greatly appreciate your dedication and sacrifice with the numerous hours that you have put in to get us where we are. Thank you.”

City Council member Laymon Lightfoot told Hall he would be missed and thanked him for all his help and guidance.

Mayor Pro-Tem Harry Garrett then said he also appreciated Hall’s work and the city would have a very, very difficult time finding someone as committed as Hall had been to the city … you will be solely missed … you were better than we deserved.”

Council member Travis Bruton also thanked Hall for the legacy he was leaving with the city and how much he was appreciated.

Hall told council he was grateful and appreciated the current council and even more so, the people he had worked with. He said they had at times suffered for him when at times, he had ignored some of the things that had happened. “I have to credit them for willing to take this journey with me,” he said. “I remain eternally grateful for their hard work.”

After the acceptance of Hall’s resignation, Council then approved Resolution R-08-23 appointing Mr. Hall to serve as City Manager Emeritus and Resolution R-09-23 a Consulting Services Agreement with Mr. Hall.