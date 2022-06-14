Active Investigation Of Tuesday Shooting In Ennis Wounding A 16 Year Old Male

Facebook

Ennis Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects In Tuesday Afternoon Shooting

ENNIS, TX (JUNE 14, 2022): A 16 year old male was shot in the 300 block of W Waco at approximately 3:57 pm.

Officers responded to the shooting quickly and located a male subject with gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid while keeping the victim conscious until Ennis Fire and EMS personnel arrived and transported the victim to a Dallas Hospital. The victim was in critical but stable condition.

We believe this was an isolated incident and the public is safe at this time.

The suspects drove away in a small compact vehicle (possibly a Nissan) silver in color with a paper temporary tag. The vehicle has a chrome grill. The vehicle was occupied by four individuals.

We are actively investigating this shooting and will release more information as we know it.

We are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle and the suspects. If you have any information about this shooting we urge you to please contact Detective Sgt. Rodney Rickman at the Ennis Police Department 972-875-4455 ext. 2293