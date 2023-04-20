Facebook

REQUEST FOR PROJECT IDEAS AND PROPOSALS

CEDAR HILL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

The Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation is accepting ideas and proposals until Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., for projects eligible to be funded with 4B sales tax funds for the 2023-2024 budget. Projects eligible for funding include such things as parks, auditoriums, open space improvements, athletic and exhibition facilities and other publicly owned and operated facilities defined in the Texas Development Act of 1979, Article 5190.6, Section 4B Tex. Rev. Civ. Stat., Ann. as amended. Written proposals and comments may be sent to the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation, c/o Jennifer Parrish, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg, 100, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104.