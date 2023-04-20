Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa Announces a Premier Getaway Experience for Spring Travel

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (April 10, 2023) – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, an award-winning resort located on 550 acres of the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, announces premier spring getaway experiences for travelers to immerse themselves in New Mexico’s rich history and culture. Guests can enjoy indulgent spa treatments, horseback trail ride experiences, and more.

“We are excited to provide one-of-a-kind getaway experiences for travelers to enjoy the Land of Enchantment’s natural beauty this spring,” said Chrisie Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. “With the beautiful seasonal weather, guests can fully enjoy our resort activities with everything from championship golf at Twin Warriors golf Club to the beautiful hiking paths that run along the Rio Grande.”

The culture of the Santa Ana Pueblo is interwoven into the fabric of the resort experience. Guests can take part in several cultural experiences led by members of the Pueblo with everything from clay and pottery making classes to jewelry making sessions. The resort also features the “Storytelling Under the Stars” experience where guests meet with a member of the Pueblo who shares tribal stories and recounts oral history of ancient tales around the fire. Additionally, the resort is home to authentic artifacts and art pieces and features the Tamaya Cultural Learning Center which contains a complete retrospective of the Pueblo’s tribal history.

The resort also offers horseback trail rides that depart from the on-site Stables at Tamaya. The trail rides take guests on a scenic tour through the stunning Southwest scenery as they explore the banks of the Rio Grande, the Bosque cottonwood forest, and encounter significant cultural sites including ancient petroglyphs and artifacts from the Pueblo. Following a day of exploring the resort, guests can unwind and recharge at the Tamaya Mist Spa, or enjoy a sunset stroll on five miles of trails winding through stunning southwest mesas and Cottonwood Bosque next to the Rio Grande.

For more information or to book a visit to Hyatt Regency Tamaya, please visit hyattregencytamaya.com or call (505) 867-1234.

About Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa is located on 500 acres on the Pueblo of Santa Ana, situated between Santa Fe and Albuquerque New Mexico and is adjacent to the Sandia Mountains along the Rio Grande. 350 luxurious pueblo-style guestrooms showcase traditional designs created with natural materials along with the modern comforts and pampering amenities. Fascinating combinations of old and new are found along with a unique cultural environment offering traditional pueblo bread baking demonstrations and tribal dance performances. Also featured is the 12,000 square foot production-friendly Tamaya Ballroom; over 54,000 square feet of flexible meeting and function space; award winning Tamaya Mist Spa; 18-hole championship Twin Warriors Golf Club; The Stables at Tamaya; signature cuisine at Corn Maiden and Santa Ana Café, and the Tamaya Cultural Learning Center. For additional information about Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa or to make reservations, please visit www.tamaya.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 160 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; the space to work, engage or relax; and expert planners who can take care of every detail. For more information visit www.hyattregency.com