Representative Yvonne Davis to host Legislative Town Hall Meeting

State Representative Yvonne Davis will hold a Legislative Town Hall Meeting for constituents of District 111 to provide an overview of the recent 88th Legislative Session and Special Sessions of the Texas House of Representatives as well as other community concerns.

The Legislative Town Hall meeting will be held at the following location and date:

Methodist Charlton Medical Center – (Auditorium)

3500 W. Wheatland Road

Dallas, Texas 75237

Saturday, August 26, 2023

10:00AM – 12:00PM

*Parking is available in parking Lot A or the garage.

For more information contact Representative Davis’s District office at (214) 941-3895.