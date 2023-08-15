Amazon’s Business Accelerator Training (BAT) Heads to Grand Prairie, Texas, Empowering Local Sellers and Fostering Socially Responsible Commerce

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

GRAND PRAIRIE – Amazon is bringing its Business Accelerator Training (BAT) for new Sellers program to Grand Prairie August 23 with an emphasis on those interested in learning more about selling on Amazon Business.

BAT was created to help new sellers understand what Amazon Business can offer and ensure they get started with the information to help them create a professional selling account and succeed. Attendees will be able to connect with Amazon Business experts and discover the available tools and resources to help their business succeed, learn why certification matters to their business, and network with Amazon Business customers who are ready to buy.

Kay Brown-Patrick, Grand Prairie’s Business Manager, Retail Recruitment, Business Retention, Enterprise Development said this is the first time this type of program has been hosted in Texas.

Overall, Amazon is hoping to diversify the suppliers and sellers on their platform through this training. This event, which is part of their Social Responsibility Program is focused on supporting more black/women/veteran owned businesses to sell on Amazon.

However, while that is the goal, this training is open to anyone who sells a product with an emphasis on small businesses.

Grand Prairie Socially Responsible Purchasing Initiative

This event held in Grand Prairie was also a win for the city since it also has a Socially Responsible Purchasing (SRP) Initiative.

Lois Rouder, Amazon Senior Business Development Manager | Socially Responsible Purchasing said this program is a significant tool for Amazon business.

“Business Accelerator Training (BAT) is a fast-paced one-day training program, organized for businesses to attend and learn about the potential opportunities to expand their businesses through selling on Amazon Business,” Rouder explained.

Rouder said attendees will learn about steps to take to help expand their sales to businesses and governments on the Amazon Business marketplace.

She added “Amazon Business has been building tools to help customers meet their small business purchasing goals since its inception in 2015.”

Amazon Business decided to host the program in Grand Prairie later this month because the city had expressed interest on behalf of their local suppliers to learn more about Amazon Business and selling online.

“This Business Accelerator Training (BAT) is an example of an innovative partnership to support the city’s goal of purchasing more from local suppliers,” Rouder said.

Brown-Patrick added “After city staff reached out to a local Amazon Business rep, the city met with Amazon Business in June 2023 to discuss the new services Amazon has to offer to organizations and the initiatives they were launching to support small businesses. The meeting included members of the GP purchasing department, city mangers office, and economic development.”

The agenda for the day includes programs discussing how to reach the B2B market and BuyWithPrime, a corporate/government business leaders’ panel, a seller panel to discuss how their business succeeded on Amazon Business, a Black Business Accelerator, and an end-of-meeting event to meet the experts.

BAT is a free event and if interested you can register at https://cvent.me/kB1edQ or visit www.gptx.org/smallbiz for more information.