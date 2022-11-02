Regional CARE Team Officially Launches Website to Help Duncanville Residents, Families Combat Crises

Facebook

The Regional CARE Team website is live and ready to help residents during times of crisis.

The website provides CARE Team Member contact information, an at-risk citizen registry, crime victim resources, and crises line resources.

This organization is a multi-disciplinary group that provides community behavioral health support and resources to residents and their families of DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, and Lancaster.

Their purpose is to assist individuals experiencing behavioral health needs and their families/support systems to access, navigate, understand, and utilize appropriate community referral sources.

This regional task force will provide staffing, equipment, and mental health & de-escalation police training for the Regional CARE Team. The team will be located in a central location, which will allow for a strong team synergy and professional creativity

They do not respond to 9-1-1, but instead provide prevention services before a crisis begins and follow up after a crisis to help in preventing another.

“The Crisis Assessment Resource Engagement (CARE) Team is working hard to prevent the need to use the 9-1-1 emergency system for behavioral health. This follow-up work of education, navigation, self-advocacy, and referral is vital to realizing a world where community members know how and where to access resources to meet their needs. This will, in effect, decrease police response to those experiencing mental illness and substance use challenges and engage them with services more appropriate to their need,” said Unit Coordinator of the DeSoto CARE Team and its founder Lieutenant Melissa Franks.

For more information about the Regional CARE Team and available resources, visit Regionalcareteam.org.

Email

Cedar Hill: careteam@cedarhilltx.com

DeSoto: careteam@desototexas.gov

Duncanville: careteam@duncanvilletx.gov

Glenn Heights: careteam@glennheightstx.gov

Lancaster: careteam@lancaster-tx.com