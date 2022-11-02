Cedar Hill Police Investigate Shooting At Bear Creek Intersection

Facebook

Active Investigation And Police Are Asking For Anyone With Video To Contact Them

Cedar Hill, TX- This afternoon a little before 5:30 pm, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Cedar Hill Police Officers and Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of Bear Creek Rd. and S. Duncanville Rd. in reference to a shooting with injury.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim that had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The unknown suspect was seen exiting a vehicle, approached the victim on his motorcycle while he was stopped at the intersection, and is believed to have shot the victim. The suspect then fled the area in the unknown vehicle.

Cedar Hill Police Department is asking anyone with security cameras along Bear Creek between Joe Wilson and Duncanville Rd to contact them so they can review the video footage. This is an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, this is the second homicide in Cedar Hill in 2022.