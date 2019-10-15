“Razz” opens at Ochre House Theater Oct. 26 as their 2019-2020 season opener, and runs through Nov. 16. Written by company member Mitchell Parrack, “Razz” will be directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey..

The world premiere event will be a dazzling production that follows the life of Bob Fosse. Focusing on a time when Fosse is fighting for life after his third heart attack, the production is filled with song, dance, vaudeville, and spectacle. RAZZ explores how artists survive in a fickle world.

“Razz” stars playwright Parrack as Bob; Elizabeth Evans as Joan; and Beth Gilvie as Gwen. Also featured are Lauren Massey as Ann; Chris Sykes as Bert; and Brian Witkowisca as Paddy. Musicians for “”Razz” are Kate Fisher on keyboard; Tanner Peterson on percussion; and Gregg Prickett on guitar.

The crew includes Stage Manager Carla Parker; Musical Director Justin Locklear; and choreographer Mitchell Parrack. Set design is by Matthew Posey, with Izk Davies as scenic artist. Amie Carson is costume designer; Kevin Grammer, lighting design; and set engineer/prop design is by Parrack.

“Razz” Ticket Information

All performances of “Razz” are in the Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Avenue in Dallas (just across from Fair Park). Performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 8:15 p.m. during the show’s run. Tickets and reservations are available online at ochrehousetheater.org. Ticket prices are $17 for Wed. and Thurs. performances; and $20 for Fri. and Sat. performances. All box office proceeds for Oct. 30 will be donated to the National Association of the Bahamas. These funds will help support their efforts to aid the victims of Hurricane Dorian. Donate what you can night is Nov. 4.

Discounted tickets priced at $15 are available for seniors and students. Pay by cash or credit at the door after making reservations online. For information or assistance please call 14-826-6273.

Ochre House Theater is a small but effective 50-seat Alternative Theater and a professional, 501(c)(3), nonprofit theater. The company takes pride in producing high quality productions using minimal resources to their maximum potential. The theater’s dedicated group of actors, directors, musicians, dancers, puppeteers, designers, writers and staff create ensemble-based theater that is rare and beautiful.

Comments

comments