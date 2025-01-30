Raising Cane’s Creates “Tunnel of Love” Immersive Valentine’s Day Pop-Up in Grand Prairie Jan 31 – Feb 16

Facebook

DALLAS. (Jan. 30, 2025) – Love is in the air and in the Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru as the Chicken Finger sensation is teaming up with Coca-Cola to bring the DFW metroplex a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s-themed experience.

During regular business hours from Jan. 31 through Feb. 16 at the Raising Cane’s in Grand Prairie located at 3158 S HWY 161, cupids, lovebugs and Chicken Finger couples are invited to enter through the larger-than-life archway hearts to enjoy the Raising Cane’s X Coca-Cola Tunnel of Love. Adorned with over 20,000 individual lights, 3,000 ornamental roses and a custom animated light show, the Chicken Finger brand’s first-of-its-kind installation was brought to life over the course of 2,000+ man hours and is exclusive to North Texas.

The love-filled experience continues with photo moment opportunities sprinkled inside and outside the Restaurant to help sweethearts commemorate their ONE LOVE® this season and share their Valentine’s Day “Bae” online. Snap a pic with your perfect pairing in front of a perfect pairing of two illuminated 8 feet tall Raising Cane’s and Coca-Cola cups. Inside the Grand Prairie Restaurant is a corner love booth perfect for eating Chicken Fingers and sipping your favorite Coca-Cola drink with your sweetie.

It’s an all-out love fest at Raising Cane’s with events, giveaways and celebrity appearances taking place at the two-week experiential pop-up. Here’s what’s on the schedule:

Feb. 3 – 5: Visit the Tunnel of Love and enter to win a Las Vegas Love-Cation, brought to you by Raising Cane’s and Coca-Cola. Winners will receive 2 round trip airline tickets to Las Vegas and a 2-night stay at a Las Vegas hotel. During regular business hours, visitors will have a chance to enter to win by dropping in a name card through a box raffle located inside the Restaurant. No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ and a resident of Texas to enter. Enter between 10:00 am 2/3/25 and 11:59 pm 2/5/25. Limit one entry per person per day. Limit one prize per winner. See raisingcanes.com/ promotions for full details.

Feb. 6: The first 60 visitors to the Tunnel of Love on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. will receive a custom-painted Coca-Cola bottle. No purchase necessary. Limit one painted bottle per person. 60 painted bottles are available. First come, first served while supplies last.

Feb. 10: Fan-favorite couple JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez from the hit show Love Island will enter through the Tunnel of Love and celebrate Valentine’s Day early with hot, fresh Chicken Fingers. During their appearance that evening, the couple will sign autographs, take photos and commemorate their love in true Chicken Finger fashion.

Feb. 13: Galentine’s Day is made better with Raising Cane’s and Coca-Cola as the first 100 visitors to the Tunnel of Love on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. will receive a custom floral bouquet. No purchase necessary. Limit one bouquet per person. 100 bouquets are available. First come, first served while supplies last.

Feb. 14: Find your fur-ever friend this Valentine’s Day at Raising Cane’s during their adoption event with Operation Kindness. From 12 to 1 p.m., Customers can meet dogs from Operation Kindness available for adoption in hopes to help deserving Dallasites find their puppy love. In addition, Raising Cane’s will present a check to Operation Kindness for their continued efforts in rescuing and caring for homeless pets, ensuring more furry friends find loving homes.

Whether you’re celebrating with your sweetheart, your best friends, or even a brand-new furry companion, Raising Cane’s and Coca-Cola’s Tunnel of Love is the perfect way to make this Valentine’s season unforgettable. With dazzling lights, unique giveaways, and exciting events, this one-of-a-kind pop-up brings together the magic of love, delicious Chicken Fingers, and the spirit of community. So, Dallas, grab your ONE LOVE® and drive into the ultimate Valentine’s experience—only at Raising Cane’s Grand Prairie!

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®:

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing Restaurant brands, with nearly 900 Restaurants in 40+ states, and plans to open more than 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2025. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com