Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence with Class of 2024

Midlothian, TX – The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor is proud to recognize the Class of 2024, marking a decade of celebrating athletic achievement, coaching excellence, and community support. The inductees were honored in front of family, friends and community on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Midlothian Heritage High School.

Class of 2024 Hall of Honor Inductees:

● Athletic Program Supporter: Dawn Burge

● Athletes: Lily Escamilla, Nick Hankins, Joey Wadsworth

● Educator / Coach: Gerald Slovacek

● Team Recognition: 2004 MHS Volleyball Team, led by Head Coach Rhonda Currey

Since its inception, the Hall of Honor has provided an opportunity to celebrate those who exemplify the Midlothian ISD spirit: dedication, passion, and a commitment to excellence.

A Vision Realized

As the Hall of Honor celebrates its 10th anniversary, we look back at the vision that inspired its creation. Steve Keasler, former Director of Athletics for Midlothian ISD, was instrumental in founding the Hall of Honor as a way to recognize the outstanding athletes, coaches, teams, and community members who have shaped the district’s athletic programs.

“When we created the Hall of Honor 10 years ago, it was all about giving recognition to those who helped elevate the athletic program,” said Keasler. “We wanted to create something that would last—a legacy of hard work and dedication for the next generation. To see the impact this event has had over the years, and to know how it’s grown, fills me with immense pride. I’m so thankful to everyone who’s been a part of this journey.”

Honoring the Present, Celebrating the Future

Todd York, the current Director of Athletics for Midlothian ISD, spoke to the continued significance of the Hall of Honor for the district and the broader community.

“The Hall of Honor has become a vital part of our athletics program,” York said. “It’s not just about the athletes—it’s about the coaches, the families, and the community that supports them. This celebration has evolved into a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together. We are extremely proud of this year’s inductees and the legacy they are a part of.”

A Decade of Memories and Achievements

Each year, the Annual Banquet brings together alumni, current students, families, and residents who share a commitment to recognizing hard work and perseverance that drives the district’s athletic programs.

Matt McKay, Chairman of the Hall of Honor, reflected on this milestone anniversary with enthusiasm.

“Celebrating 10 years of the Hall of Honor is truly special. Every year, we highlight individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to our athletic culture. This year’s inductees—from athletes to coaches to teams and our athletic program supporters—are a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication that define our district,” McKay said. “It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re excited to continue recognizing those who help inspire greatness in Midlothian ISD Athletics.”

The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor gives thanks to the incredible generosity of local sponsors and community partners. We express our sincere gratitude to the following organizations whose support makes this event possible:

Awards Sponsor: Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Friends of the Hall of Honor: Computer Solutions, Inc.

Student Ambassador: Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie

Community Level Sponsors: Midlothian Community Development, Gerdau

Event Sponsors: SK Septic, Chalk Mountain

Table Sponsors: Citizens National Bank of Texas, Dry Clean Super Center, Law Offices of Matthew C. McKay, Southern Star Landscape

Scholarship Donor: Scooter’s Coffee

Contributing Partners: Chick-fil-A Midlothian, Chicken Express Midlothian, Ferrante Hair Studio II, Love You Big Cookie Co.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors for their unwavering support. Without them, this event wouldn’t be the incredible celebration of achievement that it is,” said McKay. “Their commitment to the Hall of Honor ensures that we can continue to highlight the excellence within our community for years to come.”