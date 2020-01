Police Blotter: December 30, 2019 to January 5, 2020

Glenn Heights

Michael J Ross was arrested on charges of DWI with a Child Passenger <15 years old on Jan. 1

Kerwin Craig was arrested on charges of Assault Family Violence on Jan. 2

Mark Cerda was arrested on charges of Assault Family Violence X2, Criminal Mischief, Interfering with Public Communication on Jan. 2

Cedar Hill

Dashawn Davion Bennett was arrested on charges of Burglary of Vehicle (from A Motor Vehicle) at 1200 Valley View Drive on Dec. 30

Lonnell Daeshawn Seay was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery at 4800 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas on Dec. 30

Alvin Cook was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery 4800 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas on Dec. 30

Jose A. Tudon-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant at 1100 W Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie on Dec. 30.

Joey Manuel Toscano was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) at 135 Cambridge Drive Dec. 31

Eli Noriega was arrested on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1g at 1400 Kingswood Drive on Jan. 1

Rebecka Lashawn Hill was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 729 Rockett Lane on Jan. 2

Maiya Mercedes Johnson was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with weapon at 1613 Summers Drive on Jan. 3

Michael Benson was arrested on charges of Assault (Offensive Contact) at 1117 Douglas Drive on Jan. 4

Davin Lynn Jasper was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 406 Pogue Street Jan. 4

Jazmine Lynn Thomas was arrested on charges of Assault – (Offensive Contact) at 225 W Belt Line Road on Jan. 4

Jesse Pierre Mendez was arrested on charges of Assault – (Offensive Contact) at 301 N Joe Wilson Road on Jan. 4

DeSoto

Ralph Douglas Bollin was arrested on charges of Out-Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1<1g-f1712063q at 709 Hill Top Circle on Jan. 16

Billy James Jarvis was arrested on charges of Outside – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 709 Hilltop Circle on Jan. 16

Gray Reco Goines was arrested on charges of Out – Parole Violation at 100 Gilbert Street on Dec. 17

Brandon Leon Kimberling was arrested on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury/Sexual Abuse – Safe Release at 1501 N I35e on Dec. 18

Brandon Desean Macarthu Johnson was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 912 N Hampton Road on Dec. 18

AL Jerry was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon at 1515 N I35e Service Road on Dec. 20

Allen Lee Pitchford was arrested on charges of Assault-Family Violence (Offensive Contact) at 1604 Mockingbird Lane on Dec. 22

Versachia Denise Bryant was arrested on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 < 1g at 900 E Parkerville Road on Dec. 23

Zanequa Keyshaun Walker was arrested on charges of Assault by Threats-Family Violence at 529 Jeff Grimes Blvd on Dec. 24

Joyace Marie Batty was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 210 E Pleasant Run Road on Dec. 24

Andre Bernard Jones was arrested on charges of Theft Of Firearm (Receiving And Concealing) at 400 E Wintergreen Road on Dec. 25

Zemeid Lamount Dewayne Cox was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1020 Scotland Drive on Dec. 26

Michael Queen was arrested on charges of Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury at 700 Mulberry Lane on Dec. 26

George Marcus Coleman was arrested on charges of Assault-Family Violence (Offensive Contact) at 1447 Mosslake Drive on Dec. 26

Laparker Laneir Smith was arrested on charges of Assault-Family Violence (Offensive Contact) at 329 Mantlebrook Drive on Dec. 28.

Wayland Rashad Glover was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath/Circulatation at 712 Rain Lily Drive on Dec. 28

Cortese Rickeem Edwards was arrested on charges of Assault-Family Violence (Offensive Contact) at 900 State Street on Dec. 28

Gregory Bernard White was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon at 1326 Windmill Trail on Dec. 30

Terry Landrum was arrested on charges of Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1g, F at 900 Red Bud Drive on Dec. 30

Darrin Caleb Johnson was arrested on charges of Possession Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >= 1g<4g at 633 Flagstaff Drive on Dec. 31

Faith Veronica Tenorio was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 219 Evelyn Street on Jan. 1

Donald Wayne Natt was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with/Deadly Weapon at 812 Haverford on Jan. 1

Christopher Marcus Jones was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon at 812 Haverford Lane on Jan. 1

Carey Doince Johnson was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon at 812 Haverford Lane on Jan. 1

Sommeri Nicole Bryant was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 809 Keswick Drive on Jan. 1

Clayvaughn Sinshay Rider was arrested on charges of Theft Property>=$750<$2,500 (Receiving And Concealing) at 951 W Belt Line Road on Jan 2.

Destiny Dyshae Stoker was arrested on charges of Theft Prop>=$750<$2,500 (Receiving And Concealing) at 951 W Belt Line Road on Jan. 2

Gerald Willis Frazier was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1227 E Pleasant Run Road on Jan. 2

Duncanville

Waymon Richard Gray-Tucker was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 102 E Camp Wisdom Road on Dec. 30.

Tiffany Tatiana Albarran was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 800 Link Drive on Dec. 30

Ernesto Carrillo was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 919 Wayne Avenue on Dec. 30.

Justin Floyd Moore was arrested on charges of Dso warrant delivery controlled substance at 1050 N Cedar Ridge Drive on Dec. 31

William Christoper Lahr was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath Circulation at 611 Oriole Blvd. on Jan. 1.

Marquis Dewayne Hunter was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Member Impede Breath Circulation at 222 Meadowlark Lane on Jan. 2.

Wesley Alan Wolfe was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery at 203 E Wheatland Road on Jan. 2.

Keith Tyrone Whitehead was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 700 S. Cockrell Hill Road on Jan. 2.

Abon Iii Ball was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 250 E Highway 67 Service Road on Jan. 5

Douglas Christopher Winfield was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 800 Link Drive on Jan. 5

Lancaster

Terrell Davoris Moore was arrested on charges of Assault at 534 Monarch Drive on Dec. 30

Micheal Donnell Rauls was arrested on charges of Assault at 1255 W Pleasant Run Road on Dec. 31

Zhaelan Hart was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery at 350 N Bluegrove Road on Dec. 31

Tyrone Tyvin Shorty was arrested on charges of Assault at 622 Wilson Street on Dec. 31

Franchesca Jicel Navarro was arrested on charges of Assault at 537 Francis Street on Jan. 1

Shontavia Nike Calloway was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest Or Detention at 700 Willow Wood Lane on Jan. 1

Roderick Wade Russell was arrested on charges of Assault at 2229 Appaloosa Drive on Jan. 1

Josiah Arthur Wright was arrested on charges of Assault at 1511 Rockbrook Street on Jan. 5

