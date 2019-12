Police Blotter: December 2 to 15, 2019

Glenn Heights

Cedric Stinson was arrested on charges of Attempted Assault on Officer on Dec. 7

Randy Ware was arrested on charges of Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member on Dec. 12

Cedar Hill

Essence Rianna Mitchell-jones was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 208 Tranquility Lane, Cedar Hill on Dec. 3

Oscar Javier Romo was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 3

Brenda Renee Hinguanzo was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 362 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 3

Paula Michelle Keita was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) at 1000 E Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 5

Natasha Lanette Thomas was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Conviction (shoplifting) at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 6

Bianca Shante Wonzer was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 6

Albert Orlando Wilhite was arrested on charges of Harrassment Of Public Servant at 300 S Cannady Drive, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 7

Leonardo Daniel Medina Orozco was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) at 1513 Chapman Street, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 8

Kathryn Michelle Smith was arrested on charges of Robbery at 739 N Hwy 67 Service Road, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 12

De Shon Le Roi Jackson was arrested on charges of Assault (Offensive Contact) at 501 E Belt Line Road, Cedar Hill, on December 13

Aerial Marie Green was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault W/Weapon at 1375 Calvert Drive, Cedar Hill, on Dec. 15

DeSoto

Natte Roy Simmons was arrested on charges of Parole Violation at 1500 N Hampton Road, Desoto, on Dec. 2

Lamoyne Sevail Brown was arrested on charges of Delivery of Controlled Substance>=4g<400g at 900 N Westmoreland Road, Desoto, on Dec. 2

Steven Carther was arrested on charges of Forgery Financial Instrument at 2010 N Hampton Road, Desoto, on Dec 2

Matthew Shane Gonzalez was arrested on charges of Murder at 900 Lake Carolyn, Irving, on Dec. 3

Jonathan Jamal Henderson was arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery at 1008 Urban Drive, Desoto, on Dec. 3

David Wayne Green was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions at 1235 E Belt Line Road, Desoto, on Dec. 4

Jonathan D. Peay was arrested on charges of Injury Child/Elderly/Disable W/intent Bodily Injury at 309 Willow Wood Lane, Desoto, on Dec. 5

Kameron Vaugn Barrett was arrested on charges of Assault By Threats-Family Violence at 108 W Parkerville Road, Desoto, on Dec. 6

Clifton Dewayne Henderson was arrested on charges of Possession Controlled Substance Pg 1 <1g at 1100 Greenbriar Drive, Desoto, on Dec. 7

Adriana Estrada was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1110 E Wintergreen Road, Desoto, on Dec. 7

Kaliene Paige Carter was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 153 Stardust Lane, Desoto, on Dec. 8

Barbara Yvonne Rhodes was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon at 209 Evelyn Street, Desoto, on Dec. 10

Jarred Monroe Stevens was arrested on charges of Delivery Controlled Substance Pg 2 Or 2-a >=4g<400g at 800 Ash Grove Lane, Desoto, on Dec. 11

Jesus Alejandro Quiroga was arrested on charges of Delivery Controlled Substance Pg 1 >=4g<200g (F) at 1400 David Avenue, Desoto, on Dec. 12

Tiffany Lynn Cossey was arrested on charges of Possession Controlled Substance Pg 2 < 1g (F) at 100 S Polk Street, Desoto, on Dec. 13

Clarence Iii Williams was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon Prohibited Places at 200 E Belt Line Road, Desoto, on Dec. 13

Duncanville

Jessie Ray Edwards was arrested on charges of TDJC- Parole Violator at 202 East I20 Service Road, Duncanville on Dec. 4

Jaterrious Jakheem Moy was arrested on charges of DSO County So/Promotion of Prostitution at 1400 N. Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on Dec. 7

Missing arrest report for December 9 to 15, 2019

Lancaster

Daryl Wayne Owens was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 1500 N Bluegrove Road, Lancaster, on Nov. 27

Ladarius Lewis was arrested on charges of Assault at 2417 Eastwood Drive, Lancaster, on Nov. 28

Jalyssia Marie Smith was arrested on charges of Assault at 744 Atteberry Lane, Lancaster, on Nov. 28

Brandon Luverell Barrett was arrested on charges of Assault at 1409 Aldridge Drive, Lancaster, on Nov. 28

Oliver Johnson was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 at 2400 N Interstate 35e Service Road, Lancaster, on Nov. 29

Tiara Bell was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 FS at 2400 N Interstate 35e Service Road, Lancaster, on Nov. 29

Jaylen Rashad Brawley was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon at 847 Rolling Meadows Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 1

Landon Ekoy Hines was arrested on charges of Substance In Penalty Group 1 FS at 3900 N Houston School Road, Lancaster, on Dec. 2

Nehemiah Hicks was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest Or Detention FS at 600 Arbor Lane, Lancaster, on Dec. 3

Christian Jelani Mikel Green was arrested on charges of Assault at 2451 Mallory Lane, Lancaster, on Dec. 3

Reginald R. Alexander was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 2 F3 at 1300 N Dallas Avenue, Lancaster, on Dec. 4

Dominick Rayshawn Williams was arrested on charges of Evading Arrest Or Detention F3 at 1500 Chapman Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 4

Raymond Eugene Coss was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 at 4150 N Dallas Avenue, Lancaster, on Dec. 5

Lary Dwayne Robertson was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 at 2692 Gerry Way, Lancaster, on Dec. 5

Kristin Ridgle was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 at 150 N Interstate 35e Service Road, Lancaster, on Dec. 8

Un`taya Crow was arrested on charges of Assault at 934 Waynelee Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 8 Arsenio Wayne Walker was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 at 2759 Pike Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 10

Willie Earl Polk was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 at 1918 Palma Pita Street, Lancaster, on Dec. 10

Gary Cordell Boyd was arrested on charges of Assault at 1225 Nancy Lane, Lancaster, on Dec. 12

Franchesca Dominique Wiley was arrested on charges of Assault at 1224 Spring Water Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 12

Kenneth Joshua Miller was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 at 1010 Woodcrest Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 12

Lagloria Shantel Moss was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 at 1100 River Bend Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 14

Chastity Deshawn Williams was arrested on charges of Assault at 1100 River Bend Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 14

Miyana Rayshawn Williams was arrested on charges of Assault at 1100 River Bend Drive, Lancaster, on Dec. 14

