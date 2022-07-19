Play Street Museum – Mansfield – is Open and Ready for Children!

Facebook

There’s a new spot in Mansfield for children of all ages to discover, imagine and explore – and it is indoors, where the hot Texas sun and dangerous record-breaking heat can’t ruin the fun.

Located at 110 South US Highway 287, Suite 118, The Play Street Museum entrance fee is just $13 for children ages one through eight. Children under one and nine years old and older are free if a paying child accompanies them. Two parents are free to attend with each paying child.

The Perfect Party Place

The Play Street Museum offers a variety of birthday party options at the new Mansfield location. There are a dozen party themes to choose from to align with a child’s interests, such as “Gone Fishin’,” “Little Dreamer,” “Tea Rex” and “Howdy from the Farm.”

Four party options are basic to more elaborate, depending on how much time and set up a parent wants to do.

Option 1 includes use of the Play Museum for up to 20 children for an hour and a half. A party host is available for help to set up the party decorations and food brought by the host. Additional children can attend for $10 more.

Option 2 includes invitations with a Play Street Museum theme, Happy Birthday signs, water and juice boxes for the attendees, paper plates, napkins and cups, vanilla cupcakes with white icing, balloons and goodie bags. A pass to return to play another day, a $125 value, is included in each goodie bag.

Option 3 is the “Sit back and relax” option for parents, which includes all the fun of Option 2 plus a choice of multiple party themes, custom invitations, four large pizzas or two sandwich trays, plus a fruit and vegetable tray. Up to 20 children can attend and more children can come for $20 more per child.

A final Option is a Craft party for children for those age five years and older. Painting pottery, slime, or painting on canvas are the options available. All can enjoy creating something with friends to take home and show display.

Healthy Indoor Fun

While the Texas heat continues, this venue provides enjoyment and learning inside, safe from the brutal heat outdoors.

A reservation and deposit for a party are required. Children from age one year up to 12 are invited. Twenty may attend with an additional five children for $10 each. Parents can come thirty minutes early to set up for their child’s party. And after the party, there are on-site hosts to help with the clean up after. The last party of the day can be extended by 30 minutes, for an additional fee, which on weekends means the party can extend from 4:30 to 6:30 and on weeknights from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Super Moms and Entrepreneurs

The Play Museum is the brainchild of Courtney Muccio, a mother of four who has spent most of her career in early childhood education. Her experience in the classroom and home with her own children taught her both the joys and the stresses of parenting. She created a children’s indoor play space and museum to help her own children to be happy with lasting memories while productively channeling their boundless enthusiasm.

She asked herself, “How can I recharge my ‘parenting batteries’ when my kids are fully charged but I am on low or empty?” This inspired the creation of Play Street Museum.

Courtney Bennett owns the Mansfield Play Museum along with her husband, Zach. She was born in New Mexico and spent most of her childhood growing up in the DFW area, then attended the University of North Texas where she earned a degree in Fashion Merchandising. She and her husband own the Fort Worth Play museum also, which is built to look like an old-fashioned friendly town square.

The couple met while living in Dallas in 2013 and have three children: Hadleigh, 5; William, 2.5; and Charlotte, nine months.

With three kids at home, they don’t plan to open another Play Museum, but Courtney says there’s plenty of interest for anyone looking for a fun franchise.

The new Mansfield location is at 110 South US Highway 287, Suite 118, Mansfield, 76063. There are also locations in Allen, Lake Highlands, McKinney, Murphy, Plano, and Fort Worth.

Note:

· Open Monday-Friday for Play By Reservation from 8:30am-5:30pm and closed on the weekends for Private Parties or Special Events.

· Admission is $13.00 for children ages 1-8. Children younger than 1 or older than 8 are free if accompanied by a paying sibling. Older children must play in a calm, respectful manner.

The Museum has both a website and Facebook page.

See: https://mansfield. playstreetmuseum.com



or contact Courtney Bennett courtneybennett@ playstreetmuseum.com

Play Street Museum Fort Worth

Play Street Museum Mansfield

(817) 672-2899.