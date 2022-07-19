Jean Coleman Elementary Opening Delayed Due To Global Supply Chain Issues

Facebook

The 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD School year start is right around the corner and preparations are underway. But yesterday MISD parents and students scheduled to start at Jean Coleman Elementary received some bad news. The new school won’t be complete until January due to supply chain issues impacting the construction industry.

Midlothian ISD shared the following information with parents:

Global supply chain issues have provided a setback to the construction of Jean Coleman Elementary. The new elementary school scheduled to open by the first day of school in August will now be pushed to open at the start of the second semester in January 2023.

The construction company has experienced multiple delays in various materials, causing the delay in finishing the elementary school construction. Some of the materials that have been difficult to obtain in a timely manner include door hardware, linear lighting fixtures, glazing for storefront and curtain walls, and interior curtain wall interior framing.

The MISD and Coleman Elementary staff are working on a plan to relocate Jean Coleman Elementary students to LaRue Miller Elementary and Frank Seale Middle School, where rooms are available. Coleman Elementary students will attend an alternate location during the first semester of 2022-2023 and then will return to the Jean Coleman Elementary campus in January 2023.

To keep students in a secure environment and safe from the hazards of continued construction on campus, the district hopes to move Kindergarten, first-grade, and second-grade students from Jean Coleman Elementary to LaRue Miller Elementary. Third, fourth and fifth graders from Jean Coleman Elementary will move to an empty wing at Frank Seale Middle School for the first semester. Administrators from Jean Coleman Elementary will be present on both campuses.

If you need transportation due to the location change, visit https://bit.ly/3yNSqjCto apply for busing for the 2022-23 school year. You are encouraged to attend our Meet The Driver event on August 2 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Frank Seale Middle School to get your transportation questions answered.

“We strive to give each student the best education possible, and to do so; we need to ensure our classes each have their own classroom and do not have to share if possible,” said Coleman Elementary Principal Kara Wendel. “We want to ensure a safe learning environment for our students to thrive.”

The district is providing an opportunity for parents to ask questions about this delay and the campus changes. Coleman Elementary Principal Kara Wendel is hosting a Coleman Q & A night on August 1, at 6:00 p.m. at the L.A, Mills Administration Building Board Room.

Parents React To News

One parent responded to the news on Facebook, “Having a spouse that works in commercial construction, I completely understand this issue and am not surprised by the news. However, this plan to move kids to these campuses then move them again, including the separation of siblings, is really infuriating. I am empathetic in regard to the construction of the building, but this is our children being pulled from their schools, separated from friends, moved to a temporary building, then moved to the permanent building. It’s too much for them. Midlothian ISD PLEASE reconsider this plan and consider putting our babies back to their previous campus until Coleman is ready to receive them at 100%. Respectfully.”

Many parents agreed with her sentiment as they expressed concerns about uprooting students from their friends and siblings. Another shared, “There should be an option for split siblings to opt back into their previous school for the entirety of 2022-2023. I’m not happy or ok with splitting my kids nor my 9 year old being at a middle school.”

Others received the news well and offered to pitch in and help with moving furniture, supplies or helping where it is needed. This parent wrote, “Way to go MISD for finding a solution where all students could be in a safe and secure environment to learn WITH their teachers and classmates! Change isn’t easy, but I know these MISD teachers and administrators will make the best of the situation.

When it’s time to move the teachers to Coleman, we’re happy to help!”

Reminder Q&A August 1 With Coleman Elementary Principal Kara Wendel

Coleman Elementary Principal Kara Wendel is hosting a Coleman Q & A night on August 1, at 6:00 p.m. at the L.A, Mills Administration Building Board Room.