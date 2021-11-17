Perot Museum of Nature and Science Announces Special Holiday Hours

Facebook

Keep The Kids Entertained at Perot Museum of Nature and Science

When guests come to visit during the holidays one of our favorite stops is the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. There’s always something new to explore, learn and view and everyone finds the visit enjoyable.

As this holiday season quickly approaches, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is offering special holiday hours during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Guests of all ages will find plenty of awe-inspiring moments on their visit – from the interactive Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks exhibition presented by Highland Capital Philanthropies to a stunning collection of nature-inspired jewelry. Plus, the gift shop features a curated variety of fun and quirky finds.

Even during the holiday bustle, the Perot Museum delivers an array of engaging experiences that inspire the future STEM workforce.

Highlights include:

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks showcases 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe – from the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building – constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks. Guests can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.



The Shape of Matter – Through An Artist’s Eye exhibit features approximately 70 spectacular fine art masterworks by internationally renowned jewelry designer, Paula Crevoshay. The eye-catching collection also includes loose gems and minerals, all displayed within their respective crystal systems.

The Museum Shop features a fleet of science-inspired gifts for all interests, or give the gift of inspiration with a yearlong membership to the Perot Museum.

REGULAR HOURS. The Perot Museum is open daily (except Tuesdays). Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Member-only mornings provide exclusive access from 9-10 a.m. every Saturday and 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

Special holiday hours. During the holidays, the Museum will open with regular hours on the following Tuesdays: Nov. 23, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The Perot Museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

For more information and to purchase timed-tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org. Please note all visitors 2 and older are required to wear a face covering.