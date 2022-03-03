Perot Museum Is Packed With Spring Break Fun March 5-20

46 shares Facebook

With two weeks carved out for Spring Break, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has North Texas families covered with camps, 3D films, LEGO® fun, STEM activities and more, March 5-20.

From towering dinosaurs – including the world’s only installation of the gargantuan Alamosaurus – to towering skyscrapers, sports, spectacular gems, earthquake and weather simulators, an outdoor science park, dancing dinos and more, the trick is fitting it all in during one visit!

That’s why the Museum will open daily March 5-20 to give visitors plenty of opportunities to discover and get inspired by STEM learning.

During select times, guests also can enjoy STEM activities from LEGO engineering (March 7) and space adventures (March 9), to amazing animals (March 11), robots and coding (March 15), and dinosaur discoveries (March 17).

And children in kindergarten through 5th grade can blast off with five days of “Astronaut Academy: Exploring the Cosmos” Discovery Camp from March 14-18. Campers will go deep into the galaxy to explore the wonders of space and experiment just like real astronauts. Register at perotmuseum.org/camps. Spots go quickly!

Final Weeks of Towers of Tomorrow

Plus, it’s the final weeks to see Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks, which closes April 26. Presented by Highland Capital Philanthropies, the exhibition features fascinating replicas of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, painstakingly constructed using more than 500,000 building blocks. After getting inspired, guests can create their own “tower of tomorrow” as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of LEGOs.

For a little exertion, don’t miss the refreshed 55-foot Speed Wall in the Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall. Visitors can now race elite athletes such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dallas Wings forward Moriah Jefferson, Olympic sprinter Ronnie Baker Jr., Paralympian Élodie Tessier, cross country champion Runner Natalie Cook, FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, along with other creatures of speed including a cheetah, T. rex and Tylosaurus.

After all the exploration, museum goers can snag a seat in The Hoglund Foundation Theater for a 20-minute 3D film including Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D and Turtle Odyssey 3D.

For more info, hours and to purchase tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org.