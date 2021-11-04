Mix Up Your Old Fashioned With Bacardi Rum Blends

Facebook

November is Old Fashioned Month

In celebration of Old Fashioned Month…yes, that’s a real thing and it’s November. Not like anyone needs a reason to drink an old fashioned. However, Bacardi Limited invites dark spirits lovers to experience the New Old Fashioned a tried-and-true classic cocktail with sophisticated premium rum twists featuring BACARDÍ, SANTA TERESA and PYRAT.

While some Old Fashioned drinkers will say, it’s not broke so don’t fix it and cling to the traditional recipe, I say let’s mix things up a bit. Why rum instead of whiskey? Much like the Old Fashioned cocktail itself, rum has a storied history and a long heritage, both have been around for over a century.

So to celebrate Old Fashioned month this November, Bacardi is sharing recipes for Old Fashioned enthusiasts around the country. The cocktail recipes feature a new way to recreate the popular cocktail using some of its finest rum blends: BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, SANTA TERESA 1796 and PYRAT XO Reserve.

The BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Old Fashioned is made with Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters and a sugar cube or simple syrup, offering tropical flavors of coconut and cacao that roll across the palate as dried apricot, sweet pineapple and baking spices linger.

BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

1 Sugar Cube* or ½ oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Angostura Bitters

1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters

*if using Sugar Cube add 1/4 oz of water

Method: Add all ingredients into a rocks glass. Fill with ice. Stir until well mixed and very cold. Garnish with an orange peel twist.

The SANTA TERESA 1796 Coffee Old Fashioned is delightfully balanced with gentle oak and caramel notes and is made with Demerera syrup and coffee bitters for an added boost of caffeine.

SANTA TERESA 1796 Coffee Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz SANTA TERESA 1796 Rum

½ oz Demerara Syrup

4 dashes Coffee Bitters

1 Orange Peel for garnish

Method: Build all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir with ice for 20 seconds. Strain into rocks glass over large ice cube. Add orange peel into drink for garnish.

For those looking for a smooth cocktail, the PYRAT XO Reserve Old Fashioned has silky vanilla and honey notes that begin with a candied orange flavor. Similar to the BACARDÍ version, this cocktail is also made with Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters and a sugar cube or simple syrup.

PYRAT XO Reserve Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz PYRAT XO Reserve Rum

1 Sugar Cube* or ½ oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Angostura Aromatic Bitters

1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters

*if using Sugar Cube 1/4 oz of Water

Method: Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, stir and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange peel twist.