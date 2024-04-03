Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. Introduces Indigo’s Hour, A New Straight Bourbon Whiskey Perfect For Springtime Sipping

Facebook

If you’re lucky enough to have tasted an Orphan Barrel Whiskey, you know it’s an unforgettable experience. Each sip tells a story of craftsmanship and patience, with flavors that dance on the palate and linger in the memory. These whiskies are not just drinks; they’re a testament to the art of whiskey-making, a journey through time and taste that leaves a lasting impression. In my personal bar, I have two Orphan Barrel whiskeys, Forged Oak and Rhetoric, and I savor each sip of the amber liquid.

This week, Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. announced a new liquid within its collection: Indigo’s Hour Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 18 Years, a testament to the artistry of American Whiskey craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from nature’s most enchanting transitions, Indigo’s Hour symbolizes the delicate balance between transformation and tradition. Much like the lifecycle of a butterfly, which they have chosen to represent our whiskey through the bottle’s label design, the bourbon undergoes a metamorphosis of its own, evolving as it journeys from barrel to bottle with meticulous care and attention to detail. Distilled in Indiana, aged in Kentucky and bottled in Tennessee, each stage of this liquid’s journey contributed to its unique character and complexity.

“Indigo’s Hour is perfect for those who appreciate the complex flavors and craft behind American-bourbon making,” said DIAGEO Master Blender Andrew Mackay. “Its liquid and bottle label symbolizes how the Orphan Barrel collection continues to evolve from its predecessors, making it a true collectible for those who appreciate fine spirits and rare whiskies.”

Crafted from a carefully selected mashbill of 68% corn, 28% rye, and 4% malt, Indigo’s Hour aged gracefully over 18 years in charred white oak barrels, resulting in an exquisite Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Its flavor profile evolves on the palate, initially presenting creamy vanilla notes on the nose, followed by toasted oak, baking spices and red fruit. Subtle hints of caramel, honey, rich vanilla, and spice gradually yield a velvety finish with a touch of oak.

The bottle design pays homage to the spirit’s origin story – drawing inspiration from the crops, flora and fauna native to the heartlands of America’s whiskey regions. The spirit animal is the Pipevine Swallowtail, the most colorful butterfly to call Indiana home, where this rare whiskey is distilled. Part of the label was inspired by The Witches Tree, a legendary maple tree found in Louisville, KY just a few minutes away from where Indigo’s Hour was aged. The landscapes depicted in the background were inspired by the creek that sits amongst the rivers and marshlands in Cascade Hollow, Tullahoma, Tennessee, where Indigo’s Hour was bottled.

Indigo’s Hour, like other Orphan Barrel Whiskeys, embodies the fleeting nature of exceptional liquid craftsmanship. Inspired by the time of day, which we call Indigo’s Hour, between dusk and dark when the sky is at its most beautiful and a bourbon beckons to be sipped, this whiskey is made in only one highly-limited batch, and once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

This special edition bottle is available at select spirits retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $225 for 750mL, and is available for purchase beginning April 1, 2024 as a timely collectible for those who treasure rare spirits and seek to capture a piece of whiskey history. Indigo’s Hour can also be purchased on ReserveBar, where shipping and delivery options are available. For more information about Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co., click here and follow @orphanbarrel on Instagram.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL WHISKEY CO.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. is an endeavor to rescue nearly forgotten barrels of delicious whiskey and share them with discerning adult consumers. We are inspired by creativity, delicious whiskey, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by DIAGEO and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. However, we like to think the project is founded in dark, quiet corners of rickhouses around the world where great whiskeys are just waiting to be discovered.