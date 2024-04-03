“PAVE THE WAY DAY” SET FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Facebook

Family Fun Event Provides Hands-On Experiences for Kids

PLANO, TX – April 3, 2024 – Spark kids’ curiosity and creativity with fun, hands-on engineering activities. Get up close and touch our road construction equipment. Learn how electronic tolling operates and see how NTTA works to keep you and your family safe on our roads every day.

All this and more at NTTA’s annual Pave the Way Day, a FREE family event on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at our Plano headquarters, 5900 W. Plano Pkwy.

Stop by and take a selfie with one of our massive highway signs, strike up a conversation with a Department of Public Safety State Trooper and enjoy a free snow cone from Kona Ice. Don’t miss a chance to touch and see real-life versions of kids’ favorite toy trucks, heavy road equipment and safety vehicles.

The North Texas Tollway Authority, a political subdivision of the state of Texas, is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects across the North Texas region. The board of directors is comprised of Chairman Marcus Knight; Vice Chairman Mojy Haddad; and Directors Derek V. Baker, Lynn Gravley, Pete Kamp, Scott Levine, John Mahalik, George “Tex” Quesada and Glen Whitley.

NTTA is composed of member counties Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant. It also serves Ellis and Johnson counties. NTTA owns and operates the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, Chisholm Trail Parkway, and 360 Tollway. It raises capital for construction projects through the issuance of turnpike revenue bonds. NTTA toll projects are not a part of the state highway system and receive no direct tax funding. Tolls are collected to repay debt and to operate and maintain the roadways.