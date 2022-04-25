Open Enrollment at Premier High School

Open Enrollment
03/28/2022-04/11/2022
Premier High School – DeSoto (9-12)
929 West Belt Line Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
469-912-0374
“It is the policy of ResponsiveEd® to prohibit discrimination in student admission on the basis of gender, national origin, ethnicity, religion, disability, academic, artistic, or athletic ability, or the district the student would otherwise attend in accordance with the Texas Education Code, except that ResponsiveEd has provided for the exclusion of students with a documented history of a criminal offense, a juvenile court adjudication, or discipline problems under Subchapter A, Chapter 37. See Texas Ed. Code 12.111.”