Open Enrollment at Premier High School

Open Enrollment

03/28/2022-04/11/2022

Premier High School – DeSoto (9-12)

929 West Belt Line Rd

DeSoto, TX 75115

469-912-0374

“It is the policy of ResponsiveEd® to prohibit discrimination in student admission on the basis of gender, national origin, ethnicity, religion, disability, academic, artistic, or athletic ability, or the district the student would otherwise attend in accordance with the Texas Education Code, except that ResponsiveEd has provided for the exclusion of students with a documented history of a criminal offense, a juvenile court adjudication, or discipline problems under Subchapter A, Chapter 37. See Texas Ed. Code 12.111.”