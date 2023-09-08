Facebook

Today is our last day of excessive heat before things start to change – and the beginning of that transition could include some overnight storms.

Today will be another excessively hot day with Excessive Heat Warnings in effect. Temperatures will be in the 107°-109° range across our area. It will be some of the most extreme heat we’ve seen this season (in early September – just ridiculous). Tonight we’ll start to see storms form in Oklahoma and head south into our area. Some of these storms could be strong/severe with strong winds and hail. Tornadoes are not expected. Overall I expect about a 30% chance you’ll get a storm.

A few storms may persist into early tomorrow morning, but I don’t think they’ll go on to affect events like the Ellis County Emergency Preparedness Fair. Tomorrow afternoon we’ll warm up to around 100°, but we won’t make it into Excessive Heat range (105­°) – in fact some of us may not even reach the triple digits! Sunday stays a few degrees cooler in the mid-upper 90’s, then Monday we’re in the mid 90’s.