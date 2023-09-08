World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Announces Birthday Bash Lineup

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The main concert starts at 5 pm – following Titans vs. Chargers game

Past surprise guests include Kid Rock, Dierks Bentley & more — you never know who is going to drop by!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17th. As part of the celebration, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day starting at 11 a.m. A FREE star-studded concert that is open to the public.

Featured 2023 #BirthdayBash headliners include viral sensation Oliver Anthony (“Rich Men North Of Richmond”, “Aint Gotta Dollar”), ‘golden-voiced’ Randy Houser (“How Country Feels”, “Boots On”), Lee Brice (“I Don’t Dance”, “A Woman Like You”, “Love Like Crazy”), Montgomery Gentry (“Something To Be Proud Of”, “My Town”, “Where I Come From”), Jamey Johnson (“In Color”, “Give It Away”, “High Cost Of Living”), Colt Ford (“Back”, “Roll With Me”, “Dirt Road Anthem”), and more! The annual Broadway street party features performances from country music’s finest, and you never know who will show up!!

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash attracts some of the biggest stars in music, including surprise appearances.

About Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge:

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Its proprietor from 1960 to 1978, Hattie Louise “Tootsie” Bess, bought the lounge called “Mom’s” and named it for herself. According to tradition, a painter mistakenly painted the exterior orchid purple. The color was never changed and became Tootsie’s signature color. Over the years, she served such famous customers as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson when they were still up-and-coming artists, and Tootsie was well-known for her generosity toward struggling musicians. The photo and memorabilia-lined walls are called “Tootsie’s Wall of Fame.”

Today, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is a must-see Music City destination for tourists and is frequented by locals, including some of the biggest names in country music, who often drop in and surprise patrons with impromptu performances. Kenny Chesney with classic rock icon Steve Miller, Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, Montgomery Gentry, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley, and Hank Williams, Jr. are among the artists who have recently performed there. For additional information, visit tootsies.net.