DeSoto ISD Names Dr. Usamah Rodgers As Lone Finalist For Superintendent

And The There Was One…

DESOTO – The DeSoto Independent School District Trustees agenda for Wednesday night’s Special Called Regular meeting was hopeful. The lone item on the agenda is critical to the future of the school district, the naming of the lone finalist for school superintendent.

When the meeting opened there were several in the sparce crowd in attendance at the meeting who had a few words to say about the ISD situation overall.

Residents spoke with concern with one asking that the district “continue to work with the conservator.” Another said “Change the man in the mirror,” and another comment was “Something has to matter.”

Another DeSoto resident spoke at the meeting Tuesday night because she said it was her civic duty.

“I don’t have nor have I ever had a child enrolled in DeSoto ISD, but as a concerned citizen, a mother, a grandmother and a tax payer I decided that it is time for my voice to be heard,” the resident said eloquently. “Over the last two decades or more I have observed DeSoto ISD continue to decline and to finally in my opinion to hit rock bottom. It is time to finally get it right. The opportunity exists right now for those of you on the board entrusted with this responsibility to make the right decision.”

The resident noted that as fiduciaries and trustees of this district she was asking these trustees to select a candidate that is the most qualified, that is ethical, moral, regardless of where they come from, their creed, their color or anything otherwise.

“I also ask you the board to begin to work as a real team and to give the necessary support to the new superintendent whoever he or she may be,” the resident commented.

Overall, one of those who spoke at public comment said it best, seemingly something all who spoke were thinking “something is systematically wrong here.”

The Buck Stops With The School Board

And another indication that the community is ready to see change was when one of the public comments said “the buck stops with you.”

So, then the question is, what does that buck that is stopping with the trustees really look like anyway.

The Desoto ISD trustees went into Executive Session after the public comments at roughly around 6:19 p.m. Hours later, the executive session was still going strong. At 12:51 am the Board reconvened, after the call to order, Conservator Crabill provided the Board with a directive. “DeSoto ISD has a lot of greatness in it, but there is struggle right now. To begin to heal and overcome that struggle, and to make sure we can actually create something that our students deserve, this board needs to act collectively.”

He said the decision on naming a lone finalist needed to be unanimous or they needed to punt the decision to the next school board. With early voting beginning April 25, and Election Day May 7, there are two positions on the ballot.

But the Board was ready to move forward, Trustee Cooper made the motion to name Dr. Usamah Rodgers as the lone finalist for Superintendent. The motion was seconded by Trustee Daniel. After voting, the motion passed 7-0 and Dr. Rodgers was named the lone finalist.

President Fleming noted “it has been a long journey, but we do know that we need to do what’s best for our students first and foremost, as well as the extension of that, our staff, our residents, our community. With this vote we are moving into a 21 day review period.” Before adjourning she noted the Board started with 27 candidates prior to narrowing it down to one.