Nitro Burger Opens Nov. 28 in Trinity Groves

Nitro Burger, a futuristic burger concept from Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte, opens Nov. 28 in the former Resto Gastro Bistro space in Trinity Groves. The restaurant will feature tableside liquid nitrogen booze milkshakes, USDA certified Black Angus ground brisket burger patties with mix and match flavors, in-house made sauces, lobster tots, hand-cut fries, and more.

“Nitro Burger is next-gen! From our innovative way of freezing milkshakes tableside with liquid nitrogen, craft cocktail program with clarified cocktails, and a POS ordering system used by the guests at their tables, nothing about Nitro Burger is your typical burger spot or expected,” says Rodarte. “We wanted to reimagine the way you order burgers and make it similar to how you order tacos trying multiple flavors in one sitting. From a Teriyaki burger with tempura fried pickles & onions to an elevated BLT burger with bacon, lobster, truffle aioli and cheese, everyone will find something on the menu that piques their appetite.”

Chef Aubrey Murphy, who crafted the innovative menu at Lexy’s in Trinity Grove, knows a thing or two about burgers–coming from Knife Steakhouse and Knife Burger.

Chef Aubrey says, “Forward thinking concepts mean spending time with forward thinking farmers. The brisket for our burger patties comes from Creekstone Farms. They are one of the most humane farms in the country, on top of being certified halal. Not only will Nitro be a boutique burger concept dedicated to quality but also dedicated to farmers with the same bright hopes for our food industry’s future.”

Nitro Burger Menu

The menu will include a variety of burgers including: the Southern Hipster Burger with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes and the signature nitro sauce. A veggie burger of marinated grilled eggplant, goat cheese and arugula; and of course, the classic Nitro Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Nitro Sauce.

The sides will be equally as stellar as the burgers with tempura fried pickles, traditional, truffle, cheesy and Tsunami style hand cut fries, and pimento cheese curds on the menu. All burgers will come with options to substitute vegan patties, gluten free buns, Martin’s potato buns, lettuce wraps and vegan cheese.

Based on minimalist design, Nitro Burger will feature pop art, neon lighting, exclusive furniture, bright contrasting colors and an overall monochrome color scheme. When guests walk into Nitro Burger, they’ll enjoy an interstellar dining experience with burgers that are light-years ahead of this planet. Neon lights in the form of an astronaut will adorn the walls, illuminating sleek black and blue seating. A floor to ceiling terrarium is the focal point of the restaurant, tying together nature and celestial design by John Paul Valverde of Coeval Design.

Nitro Burger will join the unique collection concepts at Trinity Groves. Currently, the Dallas restaurant district is home to Beto & Son, Cake Bar, Holy Crust Pizza, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Lexy’s, St. Rocco’s New York Italian, Sum Dang Good Chinese, and The Art Park. Nitro Burger is located at 3011 Gulden Lane Suite #500 in Dallas. For more information, please visit trinitygroves.com.