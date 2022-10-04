NIGHTLY CLOSURES FOR EASTBOUND I-20 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-35E START OCTOBER 4 IN DALLAS

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The eastbound I-20 off-ramp to northbound I-35E will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and nightly through Friday.

DALLAS – Weather permitting, the following ramp closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) interchange:

The eastbound I-20 off-ramp to northbound I-35E will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and nightly through Friday. Traffic can use Exit 468 (Houston School Rd./University Hill Blvd.), turn left at Houston School Rd., left onto the westbound I-20 frontage road and then use Exit 467A for access to northbound I-35E during these times.

The southbound I-35E off-ramp to eastbound I-20 remains closed through mid-October. Detour at exit 416 (Wintergreen Rd.) to the northbound I-35E frontage road for access to eastbound I-20 during this time.

Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time and delays in these corridors.

This work is part of a $7.2 million bridge deck rehabilitation project at the I-20/I-35E interchange. Future lane and ramp closures will be announced as they are scheduled. The overall project is expected to complete in late 2022, weather permitting.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Kenna Mitchell at Kenna.Mitchell@txdot.gov or (214) 320-4404.