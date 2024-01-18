New unit elevates brain and spine care at Methodist Mansfield

MANSFIELD — A new unit dedicated to critical neurological care made its debut this week at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, providing advanced treatment for patients with a wide range of neurological issues, from strokes and seizures to severe spinal injuries.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Methodist Mansfield, and an open house offered a first look at the Neuro Critical Care Unit for medical professionals, community leaders, and elected officials, including Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans.
“This does not just affect Mansfield citizenry. This is regional,” Mayor Evans said. “As a city we are blessed, and we’re so thankful, to have Methodist Mansfield here today. Lives will definitely be saved.”
artwork in neuro unit at Methodist Mansfield
Photo credit Methodist Health System

This 32-bed unit will be staffed by a specialized team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, critical-care nurses, and rehabilitation specialists well-versed in the treatment of brain and spinal cord injuries, tumors, strokes and seizures, among other life-threatening conditions.

“The Neuro Critical Care Unit represents our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled care to individuals facing neurological emergencies,” Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez said. “It’s a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Neurosurgeons on the medical staff — including Richard Meyrat, MD, the medical director of neurosurgery, Stephen Katzen, MD, Nimesh Patel, MD, and Randall Graham, MD — will have at their disposal an advanced toolbox that includes bedside testing equipment and AI-powered technology that helps physicians rapidly analyze and interpret scans.

The unit marks a significant stride in Methodist Mansfield’s commitment to innovative, patient-centric healthcare, and its neurological team will provide exceptional expertise to families facing critical neurological conditions in Mansfield and surrounding communities

