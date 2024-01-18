New unit elevates brain and spine care at Methodist Mansfield

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MANSFIELD — A new unit dedicated to critical neurological care made its debut this week at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, providing advanced treatment for patients with a wide range of neurological issues, from strokes and seizures to severe spinal injuries.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Methodist Mansfield, and an open house offered a first look at the Neuro Critical Care Unit for medical professionals, community leaders, and elected officials, including Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans.

“This does not just affect Mansfield citizenry. This is regional,” Mayor Evans said. “As a city we are blessed, and we’re so thankful, to have Methodist Mansfield here today. Lives will definitely be saved.”