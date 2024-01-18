New unit elevates brain and spine care at Methodist Mansfield

This 32-bed unit will be staffed by a specialized team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, critical-care nurses, and rehabilitation specialists well-versed in the treatment of brain and spinal cord injuries, tumors, strokes and seizures, among other life-threatening conditions.
“The Neuro Critical Care Unit represents our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled care to individuals facing neurological emergencies,” Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez said. “It’s a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our community.”
Neurosurgeons on the medical staff — including Richard Meyrat, MD, the medical director of neurosurgery, Stephen Katzen, MD, Nimesh Patel, MD, and Randall Graham, MD — will have at their disposal an advanced toolbox that includes bedside testing equipment and AI-powered technology that helps physicians rapidly analyze and interpret scans.
The unit marks a significant stride in Methodist Mansfield’s commitment to innovative, patient-centric healthcare, and its neurological team will provide exceptional expertise to families facing critical neurological conditions in Mansfield and surrounding communities