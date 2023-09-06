New Military Parklands Passports Give Veterans, Service Members New Options to Enter Texas State Parks for Free

Facebook

AUSTIN— Thanks to a recent bill passed during the last legislative session, active-duty military, honorably discharged veterans and the immediate family members of a service member who died while serving now qualify for one of three new Parklands Passports. These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

The new categories of Parklands Passports, which can be obtained at any state park, are Active Duty, Veterans and Gold Star. These cards join four other existing passports — Senior Partial, Senior Full, Disability and Disabled Veterans — each with their own rules, qualifying documents and benefits.

The Active Duty passport allows free entry to Texas State Parks for an individual currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. This includes the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force, as well as Reserve and National Guard members. Applicants will need to present a valid photo identification and proof of active-duty service issued by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

The Veterans passport allows free entry to Texas State Parks for a service member who was honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces. Applicants will need a valid photo identification and either a DOD-issued veteran’s identification card, state-issued driver’s license or identification card that includes U.S. military veteran designation, military discharge papers (DOD from DD214), or veteran’s health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Gold Star passport allows free entry to Texas State Parks to a surviving spouse, parent, child or sibling of a person who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. This also includes stepsiblings and stepparents. Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins are not eligible. Each eligible family member must apply for their own Parklands Passport. Applicants will need to show three documents to be issued a passport — valid photo identification, service member’s proof of casualty and proof of relationship to the deceased.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and acceptable documents, visit the Texas Parklands Passport page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.