Screams® 2023 Opens Friday, September 29th

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 6, 2023): The time is drawing near for the 27th season of Screams® Halloween Theme Park! Screams® 2023 will open Friday, September 29th and will run every Friday and Saturday night through Saturday, October 28th. Screams® Halloween Theme Park is the ultimate Halloween experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex with 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot More including walk-through attractions, exciting live stage entertainment, Scary-Oke, shops, food, pubs, and games of skill for an entire night of Halloween fun!

For the 2023 season, Screams® Halloween Theme Park will be unveiling new configurations for several of the haunted houses, a new layout for the park, new vendor shops, and an all-new Season Pass.

Each of Screams’ five haunted houses will have unique themes that will provide totally different haunt experiences – they are sure to find what makes you scream!

Bootlegger’s Bayou takes you on a twisted trip through the bowels of the terrifying… but beware… if you get lost here there’s a depraved and gruesome family waiting for you…

Times Up Maze Enter at your own risk! Tick Tock goes the clock, you’re running out of time… run, run, give it all you’ve got, before that dreadful chime…

The infected have taken over! Containment is futile… can you find your way through the wasteland of carnage? Survivors think you’re zombies… the Zombies think you are food! TerraMythica Castle Take a terrifying trip through the dark, horror infested halls of the TerraMythica Castle and experience the evil being conjured throughout its cursed, medieval corridors…

Take a terrifying trip through the dark, horror infested halls of the TerraMythica Castle and experience the evil being conjured throughout its cursed, medieval corridors… Klownz in 3-D Step right up and into this diabolical circus of the deranged! Try if you can, to survive a trip through this depraved circus of madness… all in 3-D (yes, you actually wear 3-D glasses through this haunted house)

And there’s a Whole Lot More! Additional attractions will include the Rottingwood Cemetery and the Cool Ghoul Boolevard. The Screams® Stage will feature the return of the Hell Dolls providing exciting shows where aerials and fire collide, and Scary-Oke (Screams® unique version of Karaoke) will encourage everyone to join in the fun by trying out their singing skills.

When visitors are ready to take a break, they can grab a bite to eat at the Food Court and enjoy turkey legs, sausage-on-a-stick, BBQ sandwiches, pizza, jumbo fajitas, hot dogs, nachos; and all-new items such as elote, specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, Bubba’s bacon, and much more along with Dr Pepper products. The 13th Hour Bakery will have specialties such as Beef & Cheddar Skulls (skull shaped calzones filled with beef and cheddar), Buffalo Chicken Skulls (skull shaped calzones filled with Buffalo chicken), savory stuffed croissants, cinnamon rolls, gourmet brownies, cookies, cakes, and flavored hot chocolate as well as weekly specials.

Those 21+ can partake in an adult beverage at one of the 5 Screams® pubs (must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol) that will feature mixed drinks, a great selection of craft beers & seltzers, and the ever-popular Jell-O Shots in a syringe!

There will also be palm readings, henna tattoos, and shops with hand crafted chocolates, horror/sci-fi/cult movie themed collectables, jewelry, tarot cards, resin and ceramic art, horror themed crochet plushies, and so much more.

Credit cards are widely accepted throughout the park. However, games and some other locations are cash only. Visitors are encouraged to bring sufficient cash but there are 4 ATMs available to serve guests should they need them.

Tickets include admission into the park and all 5 haunted houses, the Rottingwood Cemetery, Cool Ghoul Boolevard, stage entertainment, and Scary-Oke. To cut the wait times into the haunted houses in half, there are a limited number of Fast Passes available each night of the 2023 season as well. Fast Passes are NOT admission tickets. Food, drink, games, and shop merchandise must be purchased separately.

Tickets prices at the gate (on event nights only) start at $45 and Fast Pass prices start at $33 with prices varying for Friday and Saturday nights. Discount tickets are available on-line at www.ScreamsPark.com and discount coupons will be available at Legacy Chevrolet/GMC in Waxahachie starting September 15th. A limited number of the all-new Season Passes that provide admission into every night of Screams® 2023 are available only at www.ScreamsPark.com for a cost of $165 plus tax & fees. The Season Pass does not include a Fast Pass. Parking at Screams® is FREE compliments of Legacy Chevrolet/GMC – Waxahachie.

A few additional things to keep in mind for your visit to Screams® are:

Screams® is designed for ages 16+ and is not recommended for small children

No costumes, face paint, or decorative masks are allowed at Screams®

Screams® is open Friday and Saturday nights, September 29 – October 28, 2023, from 7:00 pm and is open late until 1:00 am. Admission stops at 12:00 Midnight and the ticket office closes 12:00 AM as well. Screams® is located at the Scarborough Faire® site just one mile west of I-35E at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie, TX. That’s just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas & Fort Worth. Screams® is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Legacy Chevrolet/GMC – Waxahachie.

For more information about Screams® 2023 visit ScreamsPark.com or follow us at ScreamsPark on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.