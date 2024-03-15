New For 2024: Scarborough Renaissance Festival® Kicks Off Saturday, April 6th

Facebook

The 43rd Season of Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is kicking off with Kids Free Weekend presented by Whataburger on April 6 and 7, 2024! Up to three kids 12 and under get in free with each paid adult, and no child ticket is required. Plus, kids 4 and under are always free. Seniors (65+) can also get a $10 discount the same weekend when they purchase their tickets at the gate with a valid ID.

What’s new this year? Well, you can catch YouTube/TikTok/Instagram sensation Jacques Ze Whipper’s one-weekend-only performances on April 20-21. There’s also the newly redesigned Mermaid Lagoon and the All-New Royal Menagerie Petting Zoo, both with additional fees. And don’t forget to check out the two new pubs: The Cold Forge Brew and Two Crowns Beer Garden for those 21+.

Scarborough is unveiling a brand-new main First Aid Station and many other enhancements throughout the Festival site to enhance the experience for visitors.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) offers a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th-century style! Experience a 35-acre recreation of a 16th-century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his new bride, Katherine Parr, along with their royal court and guests. Enjoy a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic, and merriment!

The majority of Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s (Scarborough Faire®) entertainment is rated PG and is acceptable for any age. However, there are some shows that are geared more toward children. Others are more appropriate for a mature audience and are rated PG-16 (not suitable for young children). The PG-16 shows are primarily located in the pub areas and are clearly indicated in the souvenir program, on the website, and on the stage signage.

The Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday from April 6 through May 27, 2024. There’s full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, 100+ member performing company, 20+ stages of extraordinary live entertainment, and so much more.

Each weekend has a different theme and special events, including the Artisan’s Showcase, Celtic & Ale Weekend, Viking & Barbarian Weekend, Live the Fantasy Weekend, and others! Costumes designed for a family-friendly environment are welcome but not required.

So, are you up for an adventure? Travel back to the 16th century with Scarborough Renaissance Festival® and enjoy incredible entertainment, amazing artisans, fun for kids, and a totally interactive experience with lots of new and exciting things throughout the Festival!

Don’t miss favorite entertainers and exciting new shows in 2024.

2024’s New & Guest Artisans:

Crimson Chain Leather

Delicious Doom Chocolate

Mirza’s Marvels

Skapa Leather

Snuggle Dragons

Spellbound Creations

Valkyrie’s Armourer

Morbid Hookers (April 6-28)

Meraki Moon (April 6-28)

Grey Company Outfitters (April 6-14)

Seneca Creek Ceramic Arts (April 13-14)

Dancing Hatter (April 20-28)

One Off Woodturning (April 20-28)

Curiosities of Skin and Bone (May 4-12)

Dancing Glass Beadworks (May 4-12)

My Lady’s Gourds (May 4-12)

The Mill – Renaissance Plush (May 5-12)

Saorsa Studios (May 18-19)

A Faire Journey (May 18-27)

Aberdeen Honey Products (May 18-27)

Endangered Arts (May 18-27)

2024 Daily Wine & Beer Tasting Themes

Wine Tastings

April 6 & 7 – Wines of Spain

April 13 & 14 – Wines of Italy

April 20 & 21 – Wines of France

April 27 & 28 – Wines of Germany

May 4 & 5 – Wines of the New World

May 11 & 12 – Women in the Winery

May 18 & 19 – Wines Down Under

May 25, 26 & 27 – Flynn’s Favorites

Beer Tastings

April 6 & 7 – Beers of Texas

April 13 & 14 – Beers of Belgium

April 20 & 21 – Beer Styles of the Celtic Isles

April 27 & 28 – Beers of Germany

May 4 & 5 – Beers of the New World

May 11 & 12 – Pucker Up!

May 18 & 19 – Blind Date

May 25, 26 & 27 – Seamus Suggests

For the full list of new and guest artisans, food & drink options, and ticket details, visit www.SRFestival.com. Come step back in time for the time of your life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 6 – May 27, 2024.