Celebrate Seven Years of Fun at The Boardwalk with Easter Spring Fling & Market

Plano – The Boardwalk proudly announces its seventh birthday celebration with

an Easter Spring Fling & Market on Sunday, March 24th. This family-friendly event promises a day of excitement, entertainment, and Easter joy for all ages!

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., The Boardwalk will come alive with the vibrant energy of spring as local small businesses showcase their finest wares at our spring market, presented by Lively Local Markets. From artisanal crafts to delicious treats, there’s something for everyone to discover.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! We will welcome the one and only Peter Rabbit from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a special appearance and the opportunity to capture memories with our special guest at our photo kiosk, where he will be available for snapshots throughout the afternoon.

There’s plenty of fun to be had with enchanting photo opportunities, a flower bar, games offering exciting prizes, and an array of engaging activities.

Don’t miss out on delicious food during our celebration! Enjoy Sunday brunch at Suburban Yacht Club, Union Bear Brewing Co., Blue Mesa Grill, The Biscuit Bar, and Chips Old Fashioned Hamburgers.

Join us at The Boardwalk, located at 5880 Hwy 121, Plano, Texas, for a day of spring festivities.

Parking is free, so gather your loved ones and make memories with us on this special occasion!