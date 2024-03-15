Honda is Bringing an Imaginative Dream Adventure Experience to Families Across Amazon

Facebook

First all-electric Honda SUV starts to arrive in dealerships in the coming weeks, featuring fun-to-drive dynamics, top-of-class tech, generous interior space and best-in-class EPA range ratings on a full charge

Honda is celebrating the launch of the all-new 2024 Prologue, its first all-electric SUV, by taking families on an unforgettable adventure powered by AI. The Dream Generator — developed exclusively for Honda in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab — brings to life magical stories by combining user-provided inputs with AI-generated visuals to create a custom and shareable animated film. The Honda Dream Generator experience is available across Amazon and fueled by 1stAveMachine’s AI technology.

Each member of the family is in the figurative driver’s seat in this first-of-its kind storytelling experience, as they build a Prologue adventure of their dreams with the Honda Dream Generator – whether that leads them through a leafy jungle terrain inhabited by dinosaurs, high above the roads in a magic cloud world, through a microscopic garden jungle teeming with critters, or even to the unexplored reaches of outer space.

“The launch of the all-new, all-electric Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand, and we wanted our customers to enjoy an innovative and engaging campaign befitting Honda’s first zero-emissions SUV,” said Phil Hruska, Senior Manager, Honda Marketing. “We’re utilizing the creative prowess of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab to give shoppers and families a fun opportunity to bring their dreams and imagination to life with the Honda Dream Generator.”

With a spacious, family-friendly cabin and the highest driving range rating in its class1, the fun-to-drive Honda Prologue starts to arrive in dealerships in the coming weeks.

Honda Prologue Brings Virtual Adventure to Life

The adventure begins when Amazon customers are guided to answer a few simple questions on their road to becoming collaborative storytellers. After submitting responses, their custom film is generated, spotlighting the new all-electric Honda Prologue SUV in a collection of story themes, with imagery and sounds, all seamlessly merged with their selections.

The “create-your-own-adventure” style experience is produced using AI-generated animation developed by 1stAveMachine using traditional hand-drawn animation cels. Characters were first illustrated by hand, then, using generative AI, developers guided the creation of a faithful animation within the video’s 3D environments. The result is over 190 story variations, made possible by fusing the talent of illustrators, animation artists, 3D artists, film directors and AI developers.

“The Honda Dream Generator launch exemplifies creative collaboration, producing an innovative AI-driven experience for customers, said Kate McCagg, Director of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. “Honda’s willingness to roll up their sleeves with us on such a cutting-edge creative journey is nothing short of incredible and we’re so excited for customers to experience it.”

The Honda Dream Generator creates stories on an Amazon customer’s preferred device, whether watching Fire TV, scrolling their mobile phone or shopping Amazon on a desktop computer.

To experience the Honda Dream Generator, customers can tap into the experience through highly visible call-to-action banners on Amazon. The program also features an Amazon.com homepage takeover on March 15, timed to the launch of the Dream Generator experience.

The Honda Dream Generator will expand to more Amazon devices in the future, including voice-activation with Amazon Alexa through a custom branded experience on Echo Show devices.

The Honda Dream Generator is part of the integrated launch marketing campaign for the all-new 2024 Prologue, which includes the new “Next Gen Dreamers” TV spot currently airing, with the full campaign rolling out through 2024.

Honda worked with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, ad agency RPA and the animation/AI studio, 1stAveMachine, to bring the Dream Generator to life.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun, and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2021 Automotive Trends Report. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. Honda’s electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, and soon, Civic Hybrid. The Prologue SUV, Honda’s first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup this year.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2023, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.