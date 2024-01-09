NCTCOG Seeking Public Input on Funding for Special Events Like MLB All-Star Game

Facebook

Jan. 8, 2024 (Arlington, TEXAS) – NCTCOG is gathering public input online beginning today on a variety of topics, including special events coming to Tarrant County. Comments on the 2024 Regional Transportation Funding Program and the Dallas-Fort Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan will also be sought. Information about each topic will be posted online for review and comment at www.publicinput.com/nctcogJan24 until Feb. 6.

Arlington will host the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in July and has been named a host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Regional Transportation Council recently took action to support transportation planning efforts related to these events as well as the Wings Over Cowtown Air Show, scheduled for April 2024 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The 2024 Regional Transportation Funding Program is the culmination of NCTCOG’s efforts in evaluating funding requests from agencies in the Dallas Fort-Worth region. Staff members are proposing to award federal and regional funding to projects across North Texas.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan is a regional plan created through the collaboration of local governments to improve air quality, protect public health and address extreme weather events. The development of this plan is supported through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program.

Information and resources about Map Your Experience, the Regional Smoking Vehicle Program (RSVP), vehicle incentive and funding opportunities and Try Parking It will also be made available.

For special accommodation due to a disability, language interpretation or to request printed copies of the information, contact Jackie Castillo at 817-695-9255 or jcastillo@nctcog.org. Reasonable accommodation will be made.

Public Input Opportunity Monday, Jan. 8 – Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 To Comment Website: www.publicinput.com/nctcogJan24 Email: nctcogJan24@publicinput.com Phone: 855-925-2801 (code: 2205) Fax: 817-640-3028 Mail: P.O. Box 5888, Arlington, TX, 76005-5888

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 229 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. For more information on the Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.



About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 45 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at www.nctcog.org.