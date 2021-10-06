NCTCOG Hosting In-Person High-Speed Transportation Open Houses in October

Facebook

Meetings will present an overview of Phase 1 recommendations

October 6, 2021 (Arlington, Texas) — The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold a series of in-person open houses throughout the region, in October, to highlight the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study’s purpose as well as the Phase 1 recommendations of the project.

The first open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. Open houses are also scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth; 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Mercy Street in West Dallas; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Large venues have been chosen to allow for adequate social distancing.

There will be a short video on a loop discussing the project and presentation boards throughout each venue that will explain the different high-speed technologies and recommended route. The open houses are intended to promote interaction between residents and the project team while providing an overview of the Phase 1 recommendations.

High-speed rail and hyperloop technologies Being Considered

The study is evaluating high-speed transportation alternatives to modernize and enhance travel between Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth. The alternatives analysis portion of this study is in its final stages before the federal environmental documentation process begins. Planners have recommended a route along the Interstate Highway 30 corridor and two potential technologies for further study. Both high-speed rail and hyperloop technologies are being considered.

The high-speed transportation study team considered more than 40 possible alignments in a 230-square-mile area during Phase 1 of the project. The most direct and least disruptive route for connecting downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth, with a stop in Arlington, was determined to be along IH 30.

The selected high-speed technology would provide connections with local transportation systems and link to future high-speed services, such as the Dallas-to-Houston high-speed rail line being developed by Texas Central. The Fort Worth-to-South Texas corridor is also being studied for a potential high-speed option.

Each open house location will offer free parking nearby. Comments will be accepted in person and online at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs.

High-Speed Transportation Open Houses

October 12, 5-8 p.m.

Lone Star Park 1000 Lone Star Parkway

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

October 19, 4-7 p.m.

Southside Preservation Hall 1519 Lipscomb St.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

October 26, 4-7 p.m.

Mercy Street 3801 Holystone St.

Dallas, TX 75212

October 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Globe Life Field 734 Stadium Drive

Arlington, TX 76011

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication and make joint decisions.

NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 238 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 22 school districts and 31 special districts. For more information on the NCTCOG Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.

About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 44 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at www.nctcog.org.