Monthly Center Table Fall Harvest Gives Out Turkey Vouchers Oct. 22

Sponsored by The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Mark Cuban Foundation and the Heroes Foundation, the free drive-through series continues through December; Oct. 22 drive-through event includes food boxes and vouchers for free turkeys from Pappas Restaurants





AVAILABLE ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS FOR 350 FAMILIES





DALLAS (Oct. 14, 2020) – Realizing times are especially tough for families, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Mark Cuban Foundation, the Heroes Foundation and the North Texas Food Bank have teamed up to host Center Table Fall Harvest on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-11 a.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center (1800 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75216).

The drive-through event will offer food boxes for 350 families. Plus, Pappas Restaurants will provide vouchers for a free turkey for each family. The event is open to people who reside in the Center’s surrounding neighborhoods.



Food boxes and turkey vouchers are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis to 350 families. Pre-registration is not required.



Volunteers and staff from the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will wear masks and gloves and will practice social distancing.



Kicking off a monthly series, Center Table Fall Harvest will continue in November and December (dates forthcoming).

"We may never know everything our families are facing, but we know we must do all we can to support one another," said Trina Terrell-Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. "We hope Center Table Fall Harvest will help bring some joy to our neighboring families during these very difficult times. Many thanks to our amazing sponsors – The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Mark Cuban Foundation, the Heroes Foundation, North Texas Food Bank, Pappas Restaurants and United MegaCare for making this possible, especially as families approach the holiday season." The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is a multi-purpose facility for neighborhood youth and families providing sports and leadership programs. For more info, go to markcubanheroescenter.org or call 214-379-7451.

