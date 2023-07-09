Midlothian’s Parktopia Is July 21, Free Movie & Concert Celebrate National Parks Month

Facebook

Midlothian’s 5th Annual Parktopia, to be held on July 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street, promises family fun while at the same time celebrates National Parks and Recreation Month by shining a spotlight on Midlothian’s great park facilities, programs, and staff.

Over the years, Parktopia has been a great way to show case traditional park and playground activities, such as kite-flying, and friendly games of four square, football, and soccer. Add lawn games, face painting, balloon art, and crafts to the mix, Parktopia offers something for everyone. On top of that, In-n-Out Burger and Marco’s Pizza will be providing free food as long as supplies last. Eventgoers will also receive free souvenirs and have chance to go on a “duck hunt,” as well as visit with first-responders and see emergency vehicles. Rain-out date is July 28.

In addition to Parktopia, July offers more free outdoor movies and concerts at Community Park. Showing at the upcoming Movie in the Park, this Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. is “the Bad Guys.” Movies start at dark and prizing drawings are held beforehand, courtesy of Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware and Ale’s Kitchen. Bring snacks, blankets, and chairs. Rain-out date is July 29.

On Friday, July 28, get ready to pay tribute to your favorite 80’s hair band at the summer’s second free Beats Concert, featuring ScanT. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the event features an array of food trucks (food for purchase). Outside food, drinks, and coolers also are allowed. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. There is no rain-out date for this event.

These events are free and open to the public thanks to sponsors, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center and Midlothian Community Development Corporation.